MLB wrap: Steve Pearce powers Red Sox past Yankees

The Red Sox flexed their muscles Thursday in a 15-7 win over the Yankees.

Playing at home, Boston put up 10 runs in the first four innings to extend their lead in the American League East. Steve Pearce led the Red Sox with three home runs (8) and six RBIs.

Five Red Sox hitters recorded at least three hits in the win, with J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts all joining Pearce. Betts had four hits, raising his average to .346 and swiping his 21st bag of the season.

Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder faced seven batters, allowed every single one to reach base, and gave up seven runs without recording a single out. He became just the fourth pitcher in the live-ball era to "accomplish" the feat.

The live-ball era officially began in 1920, so in 98 years, only four players have posted that line in a game.

With the win, the Red Sox (76-34) now hold a 6 1/2 game lead over the Yankees in the division.

Studs of the Night

Nationals stars Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper all helped Washington to a 10-4 win over the Reds.

Turner collected two hits with a home run (14), two runs scored, four RBIs and two stole bases (30). Harper went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, a home run (26), two RBIs and two walks, while Scherzer allowed just two runs in six innings with 10 strikeouts to improve to 15-5 this season.

Dud of the Night

Though the White Sox defeated the Royals 6-4, Yoan Moncada did not partake in the spoils. The young second baseman batted leadoff, but turned in a Golden Sombrero, striking out in all four of his at-bats. His batting average fell to .226 on the season.

Highlight

Rhys Hoskins clobbers another home run in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The Phillies star now has eight home runs since July 22.

What's Next

Cardinals (56-53) at Pirates (56-53) 7:05 p.m. ET — While a major rivalry is going on in Boston right now, an important rivalry is also taking place in the National League. Both St. Louis and Pittsburgh are trying to work their way into the postseason, but face competition from half the NL. Chris Archer (3-5, 4.31 ERA) will make his Pirates debut after he was dealt by the Rays on July 31.