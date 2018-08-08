MLB wrap: Red Sox top Blue Jays in extra innings after rough Ken Giles outing

Ken Giles still has some things to figure out, even with a new team.

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays in extra innings 10-7 Tuesday behind a five-run 10th inning. Every one of those runs came off of Ken Giles with a total of two swings.

Mitch Moreland was the first to take advantage of Giles when he connected for a three-run homer to give the Red Sox an 8-5 lead. Then, three batters later, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer which stretched the lead to five.

ANOTHER ONE. JBJ WITH A 2 RUN NUKINGTON TO PUT THIS ONE OUT OF REACH.



Also, officially feel really bad for Ken Giles. pic.twitter.com/MV6EOLo1Do



That connection ended Giles' night and brought his ERA in non-save situations this season to 9.70. His ERA in save situations remains 0.00.

It was a tough night for the former Astros' closer, but just another in a long line of great performances for Boston this season.

"We always feel we're one swing away from getting back into games," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, via the AP.

Boston now has 80 wins on the year, seven more than any other team in MLB.

Studs of the Night

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon threw a complete game allowing just two earned runs in Pittsburgh's 10-2 win over the Rockies. Taillon is now 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA on the year.

Nationals rookie Juan Soto went 3 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs and three walks in Washington's double-header with the Braves. They split those games 8-3 and 3-1. Soto reached base all five times in Game 1 becoming the first teenager since Robin Yount in 1975 to accomplish the feat.

Duds of the Night

Felix Hernandez gave up 11 runs (seven earned) in six innings pitched in an 11-4 loss to the Rangers in Texas. He is now 8-10 on the year with a 5.73 ERA.

Highlight

Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis made a wonderful stop in the hole and a beautiful throw from his knees to rob a hit from Lorenzo Cain.

San Diego fell to the Brewers 11-5.

What's Next

Dodgers (63-51) at Athletics (67-47) 10:05 p.m. ET — The Athletics and Dodgers have the second- and fourth-best winning percentages in MLB since June 1. Since June 14, the Athletics are 33-11. Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.55 ERA) will take on Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64) in Game 2 of a two-game set Wednesday.

