MLB wrap: Dodgers win National League West for seventh straight season

The Dodgers continue to dominate the National League West, as they clinched the division for the seventh straight season with a 7-3 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Only the Yankees (9) and Braves (14) have won more consecutive division titles.

The @Dodgers run of 7 consecutive NL West titles does not happen very often. pic.twitter.com/grtZvzGm1o — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 11, 2019

Los Angeles' offense was powered by Corey Seager, who hit two home runs and tallied five RBIs in the contest. Gavin Lux also sent a solo shot over the outfield wall.

The Dodgers got 11 strikeouts from right-hander Walker Buehler, as well.

Mason Williams was Baltimore's only player to record multiple hits, as he went 2 for 3 at the plate.

The Dodgers are now 94-52 in 2019. The Orioles, meanwhile, are one of the worst teams in baseball with a 46-98 record.

Studs of the Night

Philadelphia's Corey Dickerson went 2 for 4 and hit two home runs as the Phillies took down the Braves 6-5.

Brett Gardner tallied two home runs and three RBIs in the Yankees' 12-11 loss to the Tigers.

Dud of the Night

Pete Alonso was hitless and struck out three times in the Mets' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Highlight

Colorado's Nolan Arenado made a great play on this ball.

You think he would be tired from hitting baseballs to the moon.#NolanBeingNolan pic.twitter.com/h9IrZgch9J — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 11, 2019

What's Next?

Braves (90-56) at Phillies (75-69) 7:05 p.m. ET — Philadelphia isn't far from the playoff picture, and once again beating one of the best teams in MLB could give it the momentum it needs to claim a wild-card spot. Atlanta still has a firm lead in the National League East.



