MLB Winter Meetings tracker 2019: Full list of signings, trades, rumors, best available free agents

The 2019 Winter Meetings are here.

If the early goings of this offseason are any indication, then the Winter Meetings in San Diego are going to be pretty explosive. We've already seen the signings of Zack Wheeler, Yasmani Grandal and Will Smith, three of the hottest free agents on the market.

Entering this year's event, we've got some massive names still available: Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg are three of the most valuable players searching for new homes. Madison Bumgarner is another name to watch over the coming days. There are no shortage of suitors for any player, either, with all 30 squads looking to upgrade in some way, with the Winter Meetings the first big opportunity to make that happen.

The last few years of the meetings haven't really been conducive to hot-stove action, with Andrew McCutchen the centerpiece signing of a dead four days in Vegas in 2018. This year could be a stark difference.

Sporting News will be tracking all completed deals, trades and more, and offering quick analysis and thoughts where appropriate while the 2019 Winter Meetings are underway.

MLB Winter Meetings tracker 2019: List of signings, trades

Dec. 10: The Phillies sign shortstop Didi Gregorious on a one-year deal. Here's what that could mean for Philly's future infield. Kevin Gausman signs with the Giants on a one-year deal for $9 million according to Henry Schulman. Carlos Correa is rumored to be on the trading block. Gerrit Cole signs with the Yankees for nine years and $324 million, according to multiple reports. That shatters the Strasburg deal. Outfielder Nomar Mazara is traded to the White Sox in exchange for a prospect.

Dec. 9: Stephen Strasburg got his money. The righty starter and World Series MVP re-signed with the Nationals on a seven-year, $245 million deal, which is a record for a pitcher in value and AAV.

MLB trade rumors

Dec. 3: The Mets could look to shop two veterans to alleviate some payroll: Jeurys Familia and Jed Lowrie are on the block, according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Dec. 1: Miguel Andújar missed most of 2019 with a shoulder injury, and could find himself in a new uniform come 2020, a report says.

Dec. 1: Could Josh Hader be on the move? The Brewers could look to trade him this offseason, reports say. Here are five teams who could make sense for the relief ace.

MLB free agency rumors

Dec. 10: A Mystery Team has entered the Gerrit Cole chase, according to Jon Heyman. Actually, two, according to Scott Boras.

Dec. 10: Madison Bumgarner, Atlanta Brave? It sounds like the NL East team is pushing for him, along with a bevy of others, per Jon Heyman.

Dec. 9: It sounds as though Josh Donaldson's market is materializing, with the Phillies, Rangers, Nats and Braves in on the third baseman, according to Jon Heyman.

Dec. 9: The White Sox are in on both Marcell Ozuna and Nicholas Castellanos, and have a "great chance" at landing one of them, per Fox Sports' Jon Morosi.

Dec. 8: The Yankees may or may not have tendered a contract offer to Gerrit Cole.

Dec. 3: The Yankees are all in on Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, per reports. That's a good thing for New York and its fans.

Top 2020 MLB free agents

1. Anthony Rendon 3B 2. Madison Bumgarner SP 3. Josh Donaldson 3B 4. Hyun-Jin Ryu SP 5. Nicholas Castellanos OF 6. Marcell Ozuna OF 7. Dallas Keuchel SP 8. Daniel Hudson RP 9. Yasiel Puig OF 10. Avisail Garcia OF

For a more comprehensive ranking, visit Sporting News' definitive free agent ranking for 2020.