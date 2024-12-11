MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Red Sox finalizing trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet

It's Day 3 at Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings in Dallas.

There was plenty of movement on Tuesday; will the same happen on Wednesday?

The biggest deal on Day 2 featured Max Fried agreeing to a $218 million deal with the New York Yankees, the biggest contract in history for a left-handed pitcher. That was followed by the Texas Rangers agreeing to a three-year, $75 million deal to bring back postseason hero Nathan Eovaldi.

That leaves right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes, third baseman Alex Bregman and first baseman Pete Alonso as the top free agents remaining on the market.

Day 3 should be another exciting one. Follow along today's news, rumors and trades:

Garrett Crochet spent the last four seasons with the White Sox.

Red Sox finalizing trade for Garrett Crochet

After missing out on free agents Juan Soto and lefty Max Fried, the Boston Red Sox are on the verge of landing an All-Star pitcher. They are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. According to ESPN, the deal is in the medical phase and still not official.

The White Sox will receive a big haul of prospects in return: catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez, per sources.

Cubs, Yankees interested in trading for Kyle Tucker

The buzz surrounding Kyle Tucker about a possible trade has increased since Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal. Earlier this week, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown acknowledged that the club is listening to offers for their All-Star outfielder, who becomes a free agent next winter. The Chicago Cubs have joined the New York Yankees as possible trade candidates for Tucker.

Tigers 'interested' in Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki

DALLAS — The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be the favorites to sign Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki, one of the most talented pitchers in the world.

But the Detroit Tigers are throwing their hat into the ring.

And they have a chance.

"Every team in baseball wants Sasaki," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Tuesday at MLB's Winter Meetings, located at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. "We do, too. We're hard at work on a presentation to position this organization as appealing to Roki and his agent. It's going to be pretty fierce competition, and we're hard at work to make our case, and we'll see how it goes."

Expect Sasaki to sign around Jan. 15.

"My understanding is they haven't gotten to the stage where they're arranging meetings," Harris said. "They have a process whereby we submit our case, so to speak. After we submit, we're going to wait to hear what the next steps are." − Evan Petzold

Yankees showing interest in Christian Walker

With Juan Soto out of the picture, the New York Yankees have shown interest in free agent first baseman Christian Walker. Walker, who turns 34 in March, is an elite defenseman − winner of the past three Gold Gloves in the NL − with a plus bat. Over the past three seasons, Walker has 95 homers and a 123 OPS-plus compared to New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso, who has 120 homers and 131 OPS-plus. Walker has spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rangers land slugger in late-night trade with Marlins

In a late move Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers acquired 1B/3B Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Marlins received infield prospects Echedry Vargas, Max Acosta and pitching prospect Brayan Mendoza. Burger, who is under control for the next four years, will give the Rangers a slugger in the lineup, either as a corner infielder or, perhaps as the designated hitter. Burger last year hit 29 homers and drove in 76 runs, following up a breakout 2023 season in which he knocked 34 homers.

Top MLB free agents remaining

Max Fried and Nathan Eovaldi, two of baseball's top starting pitchers in USA TODAY Sports' 2024-25 free agent rankings, are now off the board but there's elite talent remaining on the market expected to fetch big deals.

Here are the top 10 players still on the market:

SP Corbin Burnes 3B Alex Bregman 1B Pete Alonso OF Teoscar Hernández OF Anthony Santander INF Gleyber Torres SP Jack Flaherty RP Tanner Scott 1B Christian Walker RHP Walker Buehler

MLB draft lottery results

The Washington Nationals won the MLB draft lottery on Tuesday in Dallas and will have the first overall pick in the July 2025 draft.

It's the first time Washington will have the No. 1 pick since they took Bryce Harper in 2010, a year after selecting Stephen Strasburg first overall in 2009.

The Rockies and Marlins entered the lottery tied for the highest odds of getting the No. 1 pick (22.45%), but were disappointed to end up with the fourth and seventh selections, respectively. The Nationals had a 10.2% chance, the fourth-best of any team.

MLB draft lottery results:

1. Washington Nationals

2. Los Angeles Angels

3. Seattle Mariners

4. Colorado Rockies

5. St. Louis Cardinals

6. Pittsburgh Pirates

7. Miami Marlins

8. Toronto Blue Jays

9. Cincinnati Reds

10. Chicago White Sox

11. Athletics

12. Texas Rangers

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Tampa Bay Rays

15. Boston Red Sox

16. Minnesota Twins

17. Chicago Cubs

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Winter Meetings: Red Sox finalizing trade for Garrett Crochet