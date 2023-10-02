MLB wild-card series predictions: Who's going to move on in 2023 playoffs?
Major League Baseball's best-of-three wild-card series begin Tuesday, with eight teams fighting for four spots in the Division Series. It's the second year of MLB's new playoff system, which introduced the wild-card series.
In the American League, the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers head to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays. In the NL, the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Milwaukee while the Philadelphia Phillies host the division rival Miami Marlins.
Who's going to move on? USA TODAY Sports' baseball team gives their picks:
American League wild-card series
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
Winner faces Houston Astros in ALDS
Picks:
Bob Nightengale: Twins in 3
Gabe Lacques: Blue Jays in 3
Steve Gardner: BlueJays in 3
Scott Boeck: Blue Jays in 3
Jesse Yomtov: Twins in 3
Steve Borelli: Blue Jays in 3
Schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Thursday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN) – if necessary
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Winner faces Baltimore Orioles in ALDS
Picks:
Bob Nightengale: Rays in 2
Gabe Lacques: Rays in 2
Steve Gardner: Rays in 2
Scott Boeck: Rays in 3
Jesse Yomtov: Rays in 2
Steve Borelli: Rays in 3
Schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC) – if necessary
National League wild-card series
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
Winner faces Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS
Picks:
Bob Nightengale: Brewers in 2
Gabe Lacques: Brewers in 2
Steve Gardner: Brewers in 3
Scott Boeck: Brewers in 2
Jesse Yomtov: Brewers in 3
Steve Borelli: Brewers in 3
Schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 2: Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 3: Thursday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2) – if necessary
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Winner faces Atlanta Braves in NLDS
Picks
Bob Nightengale: Phillies in 2
Gabe Lacques: Phillies in 2
Steve Gardner: Phillies in 2
Scott Boeck: Phillies in 2
Jesse Yomtov: Phillies in 3
Steve Borelli: Phillies in 2
Schedule:
Game 1: Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3: Thursday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN) – if necessary
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoff predictions: Wild-card series picks, schedule