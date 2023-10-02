MLB wild-card series predictions: Who's going to move on in 2023 playoffs?

Major League Baseball's best-of-three wild-card series begin Tuesday, with eight teams fighting for four spots in the Division Series. It's the second year of MLB's new playoff system, which introduced the wild-card series.

In the American League, the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers head to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays. In the NL, the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Milwaukee while the Philadelphia Phillies host the division rival Miami Marlins.

Who's going to move on? USA TODAY Sports' baseball team gives their picks:

The defending NL champion Phillies face the Marlins in the 2023 wild-card series.

American League wild-card series

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Winner faces Houston Astros in ALDS

Picks:

Bob Nightengale : Twins in 3

Gabe Lacques: Blue Jays in 3

Steve Gardner: BlueJays in 3

Scott Boeck : Blue Jays in 3

Jesse Yomtov : Twins in 3

Steve Borelli: Blue Jays in 3

Schedule:

Game 1 : Tuesday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 : Wednesday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Thursday, 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN) – if necessary

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Winner faces Baltimore Orioles in ALDS

Picks:

Bob Nightengale : Rays in 2

Gabe Lacques: Rays in 2

Steve Gardner: Rays in 2

Scott Boeck : Rays in 3

Jesse Yomtov : Rays in 2

Steve Borelli: Rays in 3

Schedule:

Game 1 : Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2 : Wednesday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Thursday, 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC) – if necessary

National League wild-card series

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Winner faces Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS

Picks:

Bob Nightengale : Brewers in 2

Gabe Lacques : Brewers in 2

Steve Gardner: Brewers in 3

Scott Boeck : Brewers in 2

Jesse Yomtov: Brewers in 3

Steve Borelli: Brewers in 3

Schedule:

Game 1 : Tuesday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 : Wednesday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Thursday, 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2) – if necessary

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Winner faces Atlanta Braves in NLDS

Picks

Bob Nightengale : Phillies in 2

Gabe Lacques : Phillies in 2

Steve Gardner: Phillies in 2

Scott Boeck: Phillies in 2

Jesse Yomtov: Phillies in 3

Steve Borelli: Phillies in 2

Story continues

Schedule:

Game 1 : Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2 : Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Thursday, 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN) – if necessary

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoff predictions: Wild-card series picks, schedule