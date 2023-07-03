MLB 2023: How to watch Friday Night Baseball this week

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tune into Apple TV+'s weekly doubleheader from the comfort of your couch, totally free from regional broadcast restrictions. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Baseball may still be considered America's pastime, but these days, watching the country's iconic sport is like a brand new ballgame. With coverage airing across cable, streaming and regional sports networks (with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix), tuning into our national sport can be totally hit or miss unless you purchase that pricey sports cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts). Enter: Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders on Apple TV+ — an easy and reliable way to get your fill of baseball every week. Every Friday, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream two baseball games without having to worry about regional restrictions.

This week on Friday Night Baseball, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins. Here's what you need to know about watching Friday Night Baseball this week.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Last year, Apple and MLB announced their new partnership and plan to bring weekly doubleheaders to baseball fans — totally free. This time around, Friday Night Baseball is an Apple TV+ exclusive event, meaning you'll need to subscribe to the platform to enjoy Friday's games.

(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Stream Friday Night Baseball games Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball features two games every week, now exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers to the Apple streaming platform can watch marquee baseball games every Friday, free from local broadcast restrictions, plus access to a 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights and classic games, and MLB Big Inning, a live show with highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the 2023 regular season. Apart from baseball, Apple TV+ offers tons of original shows including Ted Lasso, The Crowded Room, Hijack and Silo, plus movies like Ghosted, CODA, Tetris and more. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $7 per month. The platform offers a one week free trial period for new users, and three months of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device. $7 at Apple TV+

MLB 2023: How to watch the Braves vs. Rays game

The Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays this week on Friday Night Baseball. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Date: July 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Game: Braves vs. Rays

MLB 2023: How to watch the Orioles vs. Twins game

The Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins this week on Friday Night Baseball. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Date: July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Game: Orioles vs. Twins

