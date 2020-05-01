Report: MLB asking umpires to take 35 percent pay cut for regular season

As MLB continues to inch toward something resembling a plan to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league is facing a potential face-off with its umpires’ union.

MLB is seeking to reach an agreement this weekend with umpires on a modification of their collective bargaining agreement, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The biggest reported sticking point for the league: a 35 percent pay cut for umpires in the regular season, if there is an actual regular season.

Here’s how much MLB umpires make, and why some think the pay cut would be unfair

Per Nightengale, MLB umpires’ salary range from $110,000 to $432,800. Their pay is reportedly structured so that they are paid on the first day of every month, with bonuses for working playoff games that MLB will keep intact.

If no agreement with the umpires is reached, MLB has reportedly said the group will not be paid until the resumption of the regular season.

Naturally, the umpires have an issue with that. From USA Today:

“We understand the hardships of this pandemic,’’ one veteran umpire said, “but there are a lot of concerns. If you cut Joe West’s salary in half, he would still make a couple of hundred thousand. If you cut our young umpires’ salaries in half, it will cripple them, and take years to recover. “We just want to be treated fairly.’’

You’d imagine a structure in which higher-paid umpires sacrifice a larger portion of their salaries to cover the younger umpires could be figured out.

MLB has already reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association that covers what will happen in the event of a shortened or canceled season. Players will be paid a pro-rated salary based on the length of the season, with owners advancing portions of the salaries across April and May.

Additionally, active MLB players will still accrue a year of service time and be eligible to hit free agency as scheduled, even if the season is canceled.

We’ll see what the umpires manage to carve out now that MLB’s top request is out there.

With more than four decades of experience and a crew chief title, Joe West is among MLB's highest-paid umpires. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

