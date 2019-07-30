MLB trade rumors: Yankees will not give up top prospect for anyone less than Noah Syndergaard

The Yankees' No. 1 target on the trade market is Noah Syndergaard, and they will give up their top prosect Deivi Garcia to get him. But they would not give Garcia up for anyone less than Syndergaard, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Everyone wants top pitching prospect Deivi García in talks with the Yankees. Reality: Only available in the 1 out of 1,000 chance the Mets consent to trade Syndergaard to them. Not available for lesser than Noah. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

This new report echoes what Heyman stated last week. He said New York has made any and every prospect available in a deal for the man they call "Thor."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per Heyman on last week's edition of the "Big Time Baseball" Podcast:

"I think they've got an order pretty well set. They'd love to get Noah Syndergaard. He's their No. 1 guy, but the odds of him being traded are very, very slim. The odds of him being traded from the Queens to the Bronx I think are almost nothing, so that's not likely to occur. But one thing I would like to point out is it's been reported that the Yankees have no untouchables, are willing to trade any of their prospects, from what I'm hearing, that only counts if we're talking about Syndergaard, they're willing to trade any prospect for Syndergaard, not for some of the other pitchers…but they happen to love Syndergaard, he's got two years to go, that's the guy that they'd most like to get."

Heyman went on to say he believes the Mets would want Gleyber Torres in return for Syndergaard and he does not think the Yankees would do that. Torres has reportedly been made "unavailable" in trades.

Story continues

However, it would appear they would be willing to let go of Clint Frazier or Garcia who have both been thought of as untouchable in recent weeks, so that is big news.

Beyond that Heyman expanded to say Indians righty Trevor Bauer would be their No. 2 choice but he is becoming more and more unlikely to be dealt and Cleveland continues to compete for the top spot in the American League Central. But he did go on to say Bauer is a more realistic option than Syndergaard.

MORE: MLB trade rumors: Ranking Yankees targets by potential impact | MLB trade rumors: Yankees unlikely to land Rangers starter Mike Minor | Gary Sanchez injury update: Yankees catcher on IL with groin strain

Madison Bumgarner of the Giants and Robbie Ray of the Diamondbacks also remain options for New York, though Bumgarner may not be available.

The trade deadline is July 31 at 4 p.m. ET.