MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Think They're Front Runners for Manny Machado

Christmas Day was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• The Yankees believe they are "still the favorites" to land Manny Machado in free agency. (Pete Caldera, North Jersey Record)

• RHP Matt Shoemaker has agreed to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Brewers are in trade talks with the Yankees for SP Sonny Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Angels are interested in free agent reliever David Robertson. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Utility infielder Josh Harrison has interest from a slate of teams including the Nationals, Reds, Rangers, Yankees and Dodgers. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Cardinals are not in the market for free-agent OF Bryce Harper. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Red Sox and White Sox are interested in free agent reliever Adam Ottavino. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)