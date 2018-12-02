MLB trade rumors: Yankees still working to deal starter Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray is not expected to be in a Yankee uniform next season.

New York general manager Brian Cashman told reporters in early November that the team was looking to move Gray. Cashman said Friday that was still the case, even though the starter has not been dealt yet.

“I’ve had a lot of interesting dialogue, whether it’s for prospects, whether it’s for major league, our need for their need,” Cashman said (via the New York Post). “Whether it’s part of a complicated, larger situation that involves prospects and major leaguers going both ways. So, I think we’ve had a little bit of experience with all aspects of it.”

At least 11 teams have reportedly inquired about Gray, including the Reds, Padres, Brewers, Rangers and Braves.

The Yankees acquired Gray from the Athletics at the 2017 trade deadline. He registered a 4-7 record with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts that season.

Gray, however, struggled throughout 2018, tallying an 11-9 record and a 4.90 ERA in 30 appearances. He was removed from the rotation and placed in the bullpen in August.

The Yankees were reportedly considering dealing Gray to a small market team around the trade deadline last season.

Gray recorded a 3.42 ERA in 114 games with Oakland before he was sent to New York.