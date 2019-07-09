MLB trade rumors: Yankees, Red Sox looking to acquire Mets’ Zack Wheeler

The Mets seem like they’ll have plenty of options if they decide to move Zack Wheeler.

The Yankees and Red Sox are both hoping to acquire the 29-year-old starter, according to a report from SNY, which cites unidentified league sources. The Cubs and Braves could look to deal for him, as well, the report says.

The Mets have “begun trade talks” and “shifted into a more aggressive sell mode,” according to the report.

Wheeler holds a 6-6 record with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts so far in 2019. He has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets.

“Honestly, I hate change,” Wheeler told The Athletic last month. “I’m a homebody. I like the group of guys we’ve got here. … I can’t tell you how many years my name has been in trade talks. I’m kind of used to it right now. But it never gets easy.”

The Mets entered the All-Star break with a 40-50 record and have lost 10 of their last 13. They’re seven games behind the Phillies for the second wild-card spot and trail the Braves by 13 1/2 games in the National League East.

“I’m not just saying that because it’s the right thing to say,” Wheeler said. “I’ve got history here. I love the team. I love everything about it here. Sure, some things could maybe get better. But I love it here all around. I love playing here.”

The Yankees, meanwhile, are expected to add at least one starter before the July 31 trade deadline. They've reportedly explored dealing for Marcus Stroman, Madison Bumgarner and Trevor Bauer, as well.

The Red Sox, the defending World Series champions, are two games out of the second American League wild-card spot. The Yankees hold a 6 1/2 game lead over the Rays in the AL East while Boston is nine back.



