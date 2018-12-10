MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees to Meet With Manny Machado, Unwilling To Pay $300M

The Winter Meetings are finally here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected. Veterans like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton were all non-tendered by their respective clubs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Yankees are set to meet with Machado but unlikely to pay $300 million contract for All-Star shortstop. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Padres and Yankees remain in contact about possible trade involving pitcher Sonny Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Former Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is being targeted by the Atlanta Braves. The NL East champions are still seeking one starter, reliever and outfielder this offseason. (Jon Heyman, Fancred/MLB Network)

• The Miami Marlins say they are in no rush to trade catcher J.T. Realmuto, with team president of baseball operations Michael Hill saying. "We control him for two more years, and that's really all that needs to be said from our standpoint." (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

Story continues

• Veteran catcher Miguel Montero says his playing days are over. Montero spent 13 major league seasons with four teams, most recently with the Washington Nationals. (Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic)