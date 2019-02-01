MLB Trade Rumors: Twins Could Pursue Closer Craig Kimbrel in Free Agency

With spring training rapidly approaching, two of the offseason's biggest names are still unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to ink monster deals but both have yet to actually agree to terms with a team. The two superstars aren't the only quality names still unsigned — reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox, is also on the market.

The hot stove has quieted down as teams are wrapping up transactions before pitchers and catchers report for training, but with Machado and Harper's landing spots still unknown, there's guaranteed to still be chatter.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Twins could target Craig Kimbrel on the closer market. (Dan Hayes, The Athletic)

• The Padres are "showing interest" in free-agent SP Gio Gonzalez. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Nolan Arenado agreed to a one-year, $26 million arbitration deal with the Rockies. (Team Release)

• SP Wade Miley signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Astros. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Reds have been in discussions with LHP Zach Duke. (C. Trent Rosecrans, The Athletic)

• The A's are considering a deal with catcher Matt Weiters. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)