MLB trade rumors: Teams believe Cubs' Willson Contreras will be available in trade talks, report says

Could Willson Contreras have a new home come spring training?

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 27-year-old backstop could come up in trade talks this winter.

Multiple teams in search of catching help believe Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will be available this winter. The Cubs will get creative this winter, and with a deep catching free agent market, they could trade Contreras and begin retooling under new manager David Ross. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Contreras is coming off the best offensive season of his career, belting 24 home runs with a 125 OPS+ in 105 games this season. He also dealt with a hamstring inury in August that caused him to miss a month.

Contreras' contract situation could also be appealing to teams. He's arbitration eligible through the 2022 season, with free agency coming following that year. He'll be due for a big bump in pay, as he's been on of the NL's more well-rounded catchers since being called up in 2016.

Since 2016, Contreras ranks sixth in the NL in fWAR at 8.3. He was an integral part of ending Chicago's 108-year championship drought that same season.