MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Want To Keep Mookie Betts In Boston

Spring training is rapidly approaching and two of the sport's biggest stars find themselves unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to sign megadeals, but nothing has come to fruition. There are also some quality pitchers on the market, including reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies have interest in third baseman Mike Moustakas. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the team wants AL MVP Mookie Betts in a Red Sox uniform for life. Betts could be a free agent after the 2020 season. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

• The White Sox and Dodgers are discussing a deal which could send outfielder Joc Pederson to Chicago. Los Angeles has been discussing Pederson in possible deals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Cardinals and pitcher Miles Mikolas are interested in a contract extension. Mikolas went 18–4 with a 2.83 ERA last season. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Reds are among about 10 teams that have shown interest in reliever Shawn Kelley. Kelley spent last season with the Nationals and Athletics. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• The Red Sox are one of the teams that have been in contact with Kelley. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive.com)

• The Cubs have considered trading veteran Ben Zobrist. (Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic)

Story continues

• The Reds and Yankees have agreed on a trade package involving pitcher Sonny Gray. Cincinnati is "believed" to be sending second baseman prospect Shed Long and a pick to New York in exchange. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)