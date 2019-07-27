MLB trade rumors: One player Dodgers, Astros, Yankees would give up top prospect to get

The Indians made an interesting move last year that set a precedent for the market this season which really hadn't been seen in recent years. Cleveland gave up top prospect Francisco Mejia in a one-for-one deal to get Brad Hand from the Padres.

Teams typically won't give up top prospects, but at the same time, organizations won't usually deal a key player at the deadline for just one player. But on paper, this agreement made a lot of sense. The Indians absolutely needed an arm for the back of their bullpen and the Padres wanted a top-flight backstop prospect.

Now, in the short run it appears the Indians have won out on this agreement, but Mejia still has time to be the prospect many thought he would be.

So what are some deals that could go down like that this season? We give you one for each of the three teams we believe have the best chance to win a World Series.

One player Dodgers, Astros, Yankees would give up top prospect to get

Dodgers: 68-37, First in National League West, best record in NL

Trade: Keibert Ruiz, catcher to Rockies for reliever Scott Oberg

We started with a deal almost exactly like the one the Indians made last year. The Dodgers need an arm to slot in front of Kenley Jansen and Oberg is the perfect fit. He's the best reliever who could be traded (he has not been officially made available yet) and he has a year of control left after this one.

This is a trade we don't believe the Rockies could turn down. One of the few positions on the team they don't have a ton of depth at the MLB level or in the minors. Ruiz could be ready to start next year and would be a foundational piece moving forward. And while the Dodgers won't want to give up their top prospect to a divisional rival, isn't a World Series title more important than a top prospect?

Astros: 66-39, First in American League West, second-best record in AL

Trade: Forrest Whitley, pitcher to Mets for starter Zack Wheeler

Now, before we say anything else, no Astros fan wants to trade Forrest Whitley and the organization won't want to either. He has an arsenal similar to that of Gerrit Cole, he's still somehow projectable and he is the best pitching prospect in MLB when he's at his best. "At his best" is the key phrase here.

But, all that being said, the Astros want Wheeler. He also has an arsenal similar to that of Cole and has high spin rates, which Houston loves. Would the Astros do this for a pure rental? No. We don't think so. However, if Houston can get Wheeler into the rotation and help him improve down the line, we believe he would be more prone to signing with the Astros long term, which they absolutely need. Think a Jake Arrieta deal or one like Justin Verlander just got. He may want more, but with his injury history it could be tough to get in today's market on the wrong side of 30. So if the Astros could get him and think they have a foot in the door to extending him, we think they'd do it for Whitley.

Yankees: 66-37, First in American League East, best record in AL

Trade: Deivi Garcia, pitcher to Mets for starter Noah Syndergaard

A couple of things here: One, we we don't think the Mets would do this trade one for one, but two, we really think they should. Syndergaard needs to get away from the Mets. That organization always has injuries to its pitchers and Syndergaard has been caught up in that. He should want to get away and the Mets should honestly trade him because they need to start looking to the future. Their roster doesn't work apart from their young talent and they need to rebuild.

Jon Heyman said on the "Big Time Baseball" podcast this week the Yankees would give up their top prospects to get Syndergaard. Here is the scenario which would get them Syndergaard. Again though, it will probably take someone else like Clint Frazier to be included, and even then, the Mets might not want to deal him to the Bronx.