MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Emerge as Manny Machado Suitor

The first club to have pitchers and catchers report will be the Oakland A's on Feb. 11, but two of the sport's biggest stars find themselves unsigned as spring training is approaching fast.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to sign megadeals, but nothing has come to fruition. There are also some quality pitchers on the market, including reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Padres have emerged as suitors for Manny Machado. San Diego began its pursuit of the four-time All-Star last week. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says team will be involved in the trade market. (MLB Network Radio)

• The Mets are saying that they have no timeline on signing Cy Young winning pitcher Jacob deGrom to a long-term deal. (Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News)

• MLBPA head Tony Clark says that the slow free-agent periods are a "threat to our game." (Ronald Blum, Associated Press)

• The agent for Tigers outfielders Nicholas Castellanos wants to be traded before spring training. (Anthony Fenech, Detroit Free Press)

• Three teams appear to be the finalists for reliever Shawn Kelley, with a decision expected to come soon. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Free-agent reliever Hunter Strickland and the Mariners have reached an agreement on a one-year deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers have reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Brad Brach. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers are having "intensive on-going talks" regarding Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Padres have "checked in" on Harper and Machado as well as Marwin Gonzalez and Mike Moustakas. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)