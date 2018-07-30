MLB Trade Rumors: Indians Talking to Nationals About Harper, Mets Keep Wheeler on the Market

The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching and there have already been a ton of deals.

From Cole Hamels to Asdrubal Cabrera to Mike Moustakas, plenty of big names have been traded over the last few days and there's always a chance another top player could be on the move soon.

The Rays are still talking with teams interested in starting pitcher Chris Archer and Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Take a look at all the potential moves that could go down before July 31.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Red Sox have talked with the Rangers about trading for Adrian Beltre. (Evan Drellich, NBCSports Boston)

• The Twins acquired Tyler Austin and RHP Luis Rijo from the Yankees for RHP Lance Lynch and cash. (Official)

• The Mariners acquired RHP Adam Warren from the Yankees. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Indians have been in talks with the Nationals about a Bryce Harper trade, but the discussions have little momentum. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Mariners acquired LHP Zach Duke from the Twins for minor leaguers Chase De Jong and Ryan Costello. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Mets will keep aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard because they don't want to rebuild. They will keep the price for pitcher Zack Wheeler as is for the same reason. The Phillies, Braves, Brewers and Yankees have expressed interest but no one has met the asking price yet. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Braves and Rangers have discussed a trade for third baseman Adrian Beltre but it's still unclear if there's enough momentum to complete the deal before the trade deadline. Beltre favors a deal to the Red Sox, Astros or possibly Indians. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Indians want to add a centerfielder instead of a second baseman like the Twins' Brian Dozier. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Pirates are continuing their pursuit of Rays pitcher Chris Archer but do not appear to be in continuing talks with the Orioles for Kevin Gausman. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Nationals have talked extensively with the Marlins about acquiring All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. The price remains too high as of now, indicating that if the Nationals are going to trade players it will not be part of a large-scale team overhaul. (Chelsea Janes, Washington Post)

• The Brewers are continuing to seek upgrades after acquiring pitcher Joakim Soria and third baseman Mike Moustakas, as they are interested in adding a starting pitcher and catcher. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• League rivals are under the impression that the Nationals do not actually have any plans or intentions of trading Bryce Harper within the next day. Washington is hoping to sign him to a long-term contract and it remains in playoff contention. The Nationals are 52–53 and just six games behind the Phillies for first place in the National League East. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Giants have informed teams that Madison Bumgarner is off the table for trade talks. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Cardinals are receiving interest on closer Bud Norris. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Orioles have plans to send veteran outfielder Adam Jones to the Phillies, but Jones has since said he prefers to stay in Baltimore to finish out his contract and the talks have slowed down. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The San Francisco Giants are unlikely to pivot and trade Madison Bumgarner, but Andrew McCutchen and lefty relievers such as Will Smith and Tony Watson could be looked at as trade assets. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)