MLB Trade Rumors: Padres and Yankees in Talks Regarding Possible Sonny Gray Trade

Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings will kick off on Monday, meaning the Hot Stove will heat up throughout December.

In the meantime, the Twins signed second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year, $7 million deal earlier this week while former Diamondbacks Patrick Corbin and Paul Goldschmidt found new homes.

Corbin agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals while the Cardinals picked up Goldschmidt in a trade.

Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove as the Winter Meetings approach.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees and Padres have remained in contact regarding a potential Sonny Gray trade. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

•The Yankees are interested in shortstop Manny Machado and plan to meet with him. However, New York will not pay $300 million for him. The Phillies, White Sox and "mystery teams" are "seen as main competitors." (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mets are expected to inquire about Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig. (Mike Puma, New York Post).

• The Braves inquired about a pair of outfielders, Mitch Haniger of the Mariners and David Peralta of the Diamondbacks (Gabriel Burns, Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

• The Cardinals have "engaged in talks" with LHP Zach Britton and Andrew Miller (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

• The Dodgers have shown interest in White Sox 1B Jose Abreu (Ken Gurnick, MLB.com).

• At least six teams are in the Manny Machado sweepstakes, with the Yankees, Phillies and White Sox leading the pack (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

• The Blue Jays met with representatives for free agent SP JA Happ (Shi Davidi, Sportsnet).