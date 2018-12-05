MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Continue Interest in J.T. Realmuto

As the Winter Meetings inch closer and closer, teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

The non-tender deadline has passed with the Mets and Mariners' blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected. Veterans like Wilmer Flores, Jonathan Schoop and Billy Hamilton were all non-tendered by their respective clubs.

The rumor mill continues to churn after yesterday's news concerning pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Mets continue to talk to Miami Marlins about a trade for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Padres and Brewers are still in contact with the Yankees about a potential Sonny Gray deal. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Tampa Bay Rays were among the teams interested in acquiring Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard. (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Mariners don't plan on attaching attaching Kyle Seager’s contract to Mitch Haniger in efforts to shed the three years left and $56 million on his deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Astros. (Mark Berman, FOX 26)

