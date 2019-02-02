MLB trade rumors: Marlins weighing offers from 5 teams for J.T. Realmuto

The Marlins are weighing offers from five teams for catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to a report from MLB.com.

Miami has offers on the table from the Reds, Braves, Padres, Dodgers and Rays with Cincinnati's possibly being the most notable.

The Reds are indeed offering 2018 first-round pick Jonathan India in a package for Realmuto, which confirms the report from The Athletic on Friday that said Cincinnati was shopping him.

If India is to be traded, this would be a rare move for any MLB team as up until a couple of years ago draft picks could not be traded within a year of being selected.

India would join Jarred Kelenic of the Mets and Blake Rutherford of the Yankees if he is indeed dealt.

The Reds' offer also includes Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart along with "one or more lesser prospects."