MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins Talking to Six Teams Concerning J.T. Realmuto Deal

With a little more than a month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the two biggest free agents of this offseason, still have yet to sign deals.

Manny Machado's free agent tour has come to an wend, with the Yankees, Phillies and White Sox considered to be the frontrunners to sign the All–Star shortstop.

Harper is set to meet with the Phillies brass in his hometown of Las Vegas this weekend, and could command a contract worth at least $200 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So far, the biggest deal during the Hot Stove is Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies have hired a mentor of Machado's for their coaching staff. The team hired former Oorioles third base coach Bobby Dickerson as an infield coach. (Roch Kubatko, MASN)

• Several teams teams are intersted in signing second baseman DJ LeMahieu. The Rays appear out of the running, but the Dodgers could be the frontrunners for his services. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Blue Jays and right-hander David Phelps are in agreement on one-year deal plus club option. (Shi Davidi, Sportsnet)

• The Reds are still among the teams with interest in pitcher Sonny Gray. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks is retiring. Middlebrooks, 30, played six seasons and was a part of the 2013 World Champion Red Sox. (Pete Abraham, Boston Globe)

• The Mets agreed to a two-year deal with Jed Lowrie. It will be for at least $20 million. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Nationals are closing in a one–year deal with free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier. The deal is reportedly worth $9 million contract, (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

Story continues

• Six teams are interested in catcher J.T. Realmuto, including the Braves, Dodgers, Astros, Padres, Rays and Reds. In return, the Marlins want a top prospect and more. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)