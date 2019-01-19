MLB Trade Rumors: Manny Machado's Father Says Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, White Sox in Mix

With less than a month until spring training, superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still remain unsigned.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Manny Machado's father said the Yankees, Phillies, White Sox and the Dodgers are in the mix for the star free agent. Jon Heyman from Fancred added that the Dodgers have not, in fact, made Machado an offer. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Brewers still have interest in bringing pitcher Wade Miley back to the organization. (Adam McCalvey, MLB.com)

• The Yankees and the Reds are getting closer on a Sonny Gray trade. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees have shown interest in Reds second baseman prospect Shed Long and catching prospect Tyler Stephenson. A draft pick could also be a factor in a potential Gray deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)