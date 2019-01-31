MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Ownership to Meet With Bryce Harper in Las Vegas

With less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report for spring training, there are still over 100 free agents that have yet to sign deals, including two of the offseason's biggest names.

While the hot stove waits for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to choose their teams and sign contracts, the market is at a virtual standstill as teams hold back from shelling out huge dollar figures to established players.

Harper and Machado were both expected to ink monster deals, but there has been little news of substance on that front for weeks. The most coveted reliever on the free agent market—reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the world champion Red Sox—also remains unsigned.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Bryce Harper will meet with Padres ownership on Thursday or Friday. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• A Manny Machado decision about his next destination is not immiment. Machado’s has yet to meet with Padres officials. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Phillies general manager Matt Klentak says he is confident that he can land Harper or Machado. (97.5 The Fanatic)

• The chances of Cleveland trading SP Corey Kluber are "diminishing by the day." (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Marlins are in "advanced stages" of trade talks regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Padres, Reds, Dodgers and Braves are pursuing the 2018 All-Star (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• Any trade for Indians pitcher Corey Kluber appears less likely as teams head to spring training. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Minnesota Twins, pitcher Martin Perez finalize a one-year, $4 million contract. Perez spent his first seven seasons with the Texas Rangers. (Associated Press)

• Veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds geta spring training invite with the Colorado Rockies. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)