MLB trade rumors: At least 8 teams have inquired about deal for Mets’ Noah Syndergaard

The Mets will have plenty of options if they decide to trade Noah Syndergaard.

At least eight teams have called New York to inquire about a deal for the 26-year-old starter, according to a report from SNY. The Mets, however, are still unlikely to move Syndergaard before the July 31 deadline, the report says.

Syndergaard has regressed in 2019 as he holds a 7-4 record with a 4.55 ERA in 18 starts. But, he remains an attractive asset because he’ll be under team control through the 2021 season.

The Mets have indicated in public and private that they do not intend to move Syndergaard this month. One source estimated that he will make between $8.5 and $11 million next year, which is a relative bargain for a pitcher of his caliber. But as previously reported, Syndergaard is highly unlikely to remain a Met long-term, making it logical to trade him with two years of control remaining. Once he starts next season, his value will begin to decrease.

Syndergaard was an All-Star as a 23-year-old in 2016 and the Mets want “multiple top prospects” in exchange for him, according to an earlier report from SNY.

The Padres are interested in Syndergaard while the Brewers are “monitoring” his availability, according to MLB.com. “Some within the Astros organization are intrigued” by him, as well, that report says.

"I'm trying not to pay too much attention to (the trade rumors)," Syndergaard said earlier this month, via MLB.com. "As of right now, I love being a Met. If something were to ever change, it would definitely be bittersweet just because New York City itself, the fanbase and just the guys in this clubhouse have a special place in my heart."

The Mets are expected to be sellers this month and they’re reportedly exploring moving Zack Wheeler, Jason Vargas and Todd Frazier, amongst others. Yet, New York enters play Thursday on a four-game winning streak and is just five games out of the second wild-card spot with a 44-51 record.

Syndergaard is set to pitch Thursday against the Giants. He'll face Madison Bumgarner, who's also reportedly available.



