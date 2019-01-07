MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies, Bryce Harper to Meet in Las Vegas on Saturday

The MLB offseason's Hot Stove has been completely frozen over the past couple of weeks, but there are still some quality free agents out there waiting to sign deals.

The biggest dominoes yet to fall have been Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who are expected to command near record salaries.

Last month's Winter Meetings produced a few signing, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies front office and ownership will meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Chicago White Sox and reliever Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Phillies and the White Sox remain the most aggressive Manny Machado suitors. (Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports)

• The Cleveland Indians still expect to get a big return for pitchers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Rockies are among the teams interested in second baseman Brian Dozier. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

• The Yankees are still in heavy negotiations with Manny Machado. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The market is starting to heat up for relief market Adam Ottavino. Among the teams interested included the Yankees and Red Sox.

• Dallas Keuchel reportedly turned down a five-year, $90 million extension offer from the Houston Astros. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Indians acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in trade with the New York Mets. The Mets received right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty in the deal.

• The Red Sox discussed trades involving OF Jackie Bradley Jr. during the Winter Meetings. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)