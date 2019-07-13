MLB trade rumors: Here's who the Tigers could want from teams targeting Matthew Boyd

There are plenty of teams after Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd right now.

The Dodgers, Rays, Astros, Braves, Padres and Yankees have all been mentioned as having interest in the 28-year-old, but no one has gotten a deal done yet.

If the Tigers do trade Boyd he will likely fetch a hefty price because of a couple of things: for one, the Tigers don't have to trade him because he could help the team over the next few years, but secondly, he has three years of team control left which is always worth more at the July 31 trade deadline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So what could the Tigers ask for in return for Boyd? We made a list of all of the potential men who could be included in a deal for the lefty, or at the least, who Detroit will inevitably ask for. And from what we are seeing, it really looks like the Tigers want position players.

What could the Tigers ask for in return for Matthew Boyd?

Houston Astros: Kyle Tucker, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 prospect

We already know the Tigers have asked for Tucker. MLB.com has reported Houston has inquired about Boyd, but the Tigers want Tucker in return. The Astros though are unwilling to include him, at least for now. The Tigers and Astros have already made a big deal at a deadline as Houston got Justin Verlander from Detroit in 2017, so the two teams can clearly find common ground on a deal, so don't count anything out from happening. The Tigers are on the lookout for position players, and while Tucker may be out of the question, Seth Beer is having a great year at Double-A as is Abraham Toro. Both players could profile as at least average MLB starters, while Beer has potential to be a whole lot more. Are they enough to land Boyd? We'll see, but Tucker may be the one to seal it.

New York Yankees: Clint Frazier, former top prospect on MLB Pipeline

Story continues

Both Clint Frazier and the Yankees are in a tough spot. Frazier is ready to be an everyday player in MLB, but Giancarlo Stanton is signed up for years, as is Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge is one of the faces of MLB. There's not a lot of room for Frazier, but the Yankees don't want to give him up and see him succeed somewhere else. But again, why hold onto him for another five years if you have Estevan Florial coming behind him? If the Yankees get Boyd, Frazier may very well be the featured piece.

Tampa Bay Rays: Jesus Sanchez, MLB Pipeline's No. 33 prospect

The Rays don't trade prospects, they acquire them in deals. But Tampa Bay has a legitimate shot to not only go to the playoffs this year, but to win a World Series. Would a World Series win be enough to convince the Rays to give up a prospect? It's unlikely they part with Wander Franco or Brendan McKay, that makes about zero sense. But Sanchez could be a guy they would move especially with the emergence of Austin Meadows.

Atlanta Braves: Christian Pache (MLB No. 14), Drew Waters (MLB No. 44)

The Braves may be the most logical team (along with the Padres) to give up prospects in a deal. While they don't want to part with Christian Pache or Drew Waters, or even a Kyle Wright or Ian Anderson, the Braves have tons of young talent in the infield, outfield and in the rotation. It might be time to move on from prospects to proven commodities and the Braves have the pieces to make it happen at the deadline.

San Diego Padres: Hunter Renfroe, MLB level

This one is a little out of left field, but Renfroe could be the man the Tigers ask for. He is a former top prospect and he is MLB ready as is evident in his 27 home runs this year. Now, it will take more than Renfroe to get the deal done, but put him in a package alongside a guy like Adrian Morejon and a somewhat raw prospect like Buddy Reed and the Padres could be cooking with gas.

MORE: MLB trade rumors: Tigers' Matthew Boyd monitored by at least 5 teams | MLB trade rumors: Astros unwilling to move this prospect in deal for Tigers’ Matthew Boyd

Los Angeles Dodgers: Keibert Ruiz (MLB No. 28), Gavin Lux (MLB No. 31)

Logically there is about zero chance the Dodgers include Ruiz and Lux in a deal for Giants closer Will Smith even though that's what San Francisco has reportedly asked for. But for a guy like Boyd would they be willing to do it? It would be hard to believe especially considering the Dodgers could go into the playoffs with a pretty set rotation, but Los Angeles has been linked to Boyd so that type of move is clearly being considered. We still highly doubt they'd give up both of those prospects for anyone though.