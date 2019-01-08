MLB Trade Rumors: Are Harper and Machado Close To Signing Deals?

The MLB offseason's Hot Stove has been completely frozen over the past couple of weeks, but there are still some quality free agents out there waiting to sign deals.

The biggest dominoes yet to fall have been Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, who are expected to command near record salaries.

Last month's Winter Meetings produced a few signing, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• In what may be an attempt to help lure Manny Machado, the White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with Machado's training partner, outfielder Jon Jay. The two train together in the offseason in Miami along with Macahdo's brother-in-law Yonder Alonso. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The most likely destination if Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner is traded is the Milwaukee Brewers. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Phillies set to make their pitch to Bryce Harper this weekend in Las Vegas. Team owner John Middleton is expected to be in attendance. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The White Sox are finalizing a one-year, $4 million deal with free agent outfielder Jon Jay. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Newly signed Troy Tulowitzki said he would be happy if the Yankees added Machado.

• Free agent reliever Blake Parker and the Minnesota Twins are close to an agreement on a one-year deal worth about $3 million. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Red Sox are talking contract extension with one of their core players. Many speculate that it's outfielder Andrew Benintendi. (Evan Drellich, NBC Sports Boston)

• The Chicago White Sox and reliever Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

Story continues

• The Phillies and the White Sox remain the most aggressive Manny Machado suitors. (Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports)