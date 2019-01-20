MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, White Sox Discussing Joc Pederson Trade

With less than a month until spring training, superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still remain unsigned.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The White Sox and Dodgers are discussing a deal which could send outfielder Joc Pederson to Chicago. Los Angeles has been discussing Pederson in possible deals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Cubs have considered trading veteran Ben Zobrist. (Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Yankees have agreed on a trade package involving pitcher Sonny Gray. Cincinnati is "believed" to be sending second baseman prospect Shed Long and a pick to New York in exchange. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Reds are among about 10 teams who have expressed interest in reliever Shawn Kelley. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Dodgers, Giants, Angels, Phillies and Rays have expressed interest in free-agent Josh Harrison. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Dodgers are in discussions with free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)