MLB Trade Rumors: Bryce Harper's Agent Says Deal Could be Soon or Within a 'Matter of Weeks'

The Winter Meetings are here, and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Reds remain active in trade discussions for Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray or Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman. Cincinnati believes they have a better chance of acquiring Stroman or Gray over Indians starter Corey Kluber. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Scott Boras, Bryce Harper's agent, told reporters at the Winter Meetings that they're "certainly at a point where we understand clubs' interest level." According to Boras, Harper could sign soon or within a "matter of weeks." (Mark Zuckerman, MASN)

• Boras also addressed the Nationals' interest level in Harper, saying "when they say the door is open, I'd pay attention to that." (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• Harper's agent said teams' pitches to the free-agent outfielder have been creative, including "very graphic pitctures." (Chelsea Janes, The Washington Post)

• Boras said he's never heard the Yankees say they are not interested in Harper. (Jack Curry, YES Network)

• Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will not sign soon. The lefty will meet with interested teams later this month in Los Angeles to listen to their pitches. The Giants are expected to be there. (Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle)

• There is "confidence" that the Yankees and free-agent pitcher J.A. Happ will reach an agreement. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Giants have received "limited inquiries" regarding ace Madison Bumgarner. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Phillies expect Happ to sign elsewhere this week. Philadelphia was "unwilling to budge from a two-year offer." (Matt Gelb, The Athletic)

• Teams interested in a possible trade for Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray include the Reds, Braves, Mariners and Padres. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Talks with free-agent Nelson Cruz are "progressing," but a deal is not expected to go through on Wednesday. The Rays, Twins and at least one other team are still engaged in discussions. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde will accept the Orioles' offer to hire him as their next manager. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Athletics are talking with the Rangers about a trade for infielder Jurickson Profar. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds have joined discussions for a possible trade with the Marlins to acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Craig Mish, SiriusXM)

• The Indians are engaged in talks for possible three-team deals that could include trading sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso. (Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com)

• The Rays and Rangers are among teams interested in signing free-agent pitcher Charlie Morton. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees are close to re-signing free agent pitcher J. A. Happ to a three-year deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers are actively trying to trade Yasiel Puig or Matt Kemp. (Mark Feinsand, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers are also talking to the St. Louis Cardinals about Jose Martinez. Martinez split time in the outfield and first base last season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Boston Red Sox look to clear some payroll space, and pitcher Rick Porcello could be dealt if a trade could be made. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Although talks have cooled in terms of a three-team deal between the Mets, Yankees and Marlins, he Mets remain "very aggressive" in their pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)

• Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met with reps for free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino, with no firm offer being made. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Phillies remain “very aggressive” on free-agent reliever Zach Britton. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rays, Twins, and White Sox are among the teams interested in Nelson Cruz. Cruz, 38, hit .256 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI last season. (Jon Heyman. FanCred/MLB Network)