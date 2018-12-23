MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Indians Continue Corey Kluber Trade Talks

Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing to make deals to try to bolster their rosters before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

The two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a flurry of activity before the end of the year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Dodgers "remain in contact" with the Indians about a potential trade for starting pitcher Corey Kluber. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Blue Jays and Padres are in "ongoing discussions" regarding SP Marcus Stroman. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Red Sox are "still in the mix" for free-agent reliever David Robertson. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Angels, Brewers and Rangers are among the teams interested in SP Dallas Keuchel. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Rangers are expected to trade veteran pitcher Mike Minor. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• The Padres "love" Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar, and could target him via trade. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• SP Mike Fiers signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the A's. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)