MLB Trade Rumors: Could Manny Machado Decision Be Close?

The new year is finally here and there are still some valuable free agents who haven't signed. Many deals are left to be made as spring training rapidly approaches in the next month.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain on the market for the now. As teams are waiting for those two to sign, it could dictate what moves need to be made to get rosters into shape.

Pitchers have cashed in the most this offseason, with Patrick Corbin inking a six-year, $140 deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• Manny Machado flip-flops on following the Yankees television network on social media. Machado met with the Yankees and Phillies during his free-agent visits. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Mariners are unlikely to trade second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Kyle Seager, as both have multiple years on their contracts. (Greg Johns, MLB.com)

• The Reds have been in contact with free-agent pitcher Derek Holland this offseason. Holland, an Ohio native, prefers pitching for National League clubs. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Tigers may wait until Bryce Harper is signed to deal outfielder Nick Castellanos. (Jason Beck, MLB.com)

• Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has reached a deal with the Mariners. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)