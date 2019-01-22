MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals Want to Extend Paul Goldschmidt

Spring training is rapidly approaching and two of the sport's biggest stars find themselves unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to sign megadeals, but nothing has come to fruition. There are also some quality pitchers on the market, including reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox.

The hot stove has quieted down outside of rumors around the landing spots for both Harper and Machado. While no one knows where they'll wind up, teams have emerged as frontrunners.

The White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites for Machado, while Philadelphia also appears to be at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar last weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Los Angeles Dodgers having "active and ongoing discussions" with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Starling Marte. Marte is under contract the Pirates control for the next three seasons. (Michael J. Duarte, NBC Los Angeles)

• Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the team needs to add a proven right-handed hitter, as the team traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp and did not re-sign Yasmani Grandal. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)

• The Cardinals say they are interested in signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to an extension. Goldschmidt will be entering the final season of a five-year, $32 million deal. (Jenifer Langosch, MLB.com)

• The Rangers have been in contact with Clay Buchholz. Buchholz, 34, pitched last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• Sonny Gray's contract extension with the Cincinnati Reds is for three years, $30.5 million, through the 2022 season. The Reds hold the option for the 2023 season at $12 million. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)