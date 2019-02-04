MLB Trade Rumors: Eight Teams Reportedly Checking in on Bryce Harper

Starting next week, pitchers and catchers will start to report to spring training and while there are plenty of quality free agents available to fill rosters and compete for spots, two of the most coveted free agents remain unsigned.

It is not known when Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will sign deals, but several suitors including the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees have each made their pitches and expressed interest to the two All-Stars.

The Hot Stove, that was active during the Winter Meetings in December, has considerably cooled down and is expected to remain that way until both of them ink contracts.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• At least eight teams are still checking in on star free-agent Bryce Harper, with "at least" a few teams considering a short-term deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Bryce Harper added to the intrigue of his free agency, tweeting after the Super Bowl. The post just said, "Loading..." The Padres had the latest meeting with the outfielder, with the Phillies also in the mix.

• The Astros and reliever Chris Devenski agreed on $1.525 million deal for 2019, avoiding arbitration. The deal also has a $2.625 million club option for the 2020 season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Marlins are deep in talks regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. One package could include catcher Tucker Barnhart and infielder Jonathan India. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Giants, in need of outfielding, have considered acquiring Jacoby Ellsbury of the Yankees. San Francisco would "probably" be open to swapping bad contracts. (Buster Olney, ESPN)