MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays hoping to move Josh Donaldson when he’s healthy

Toronto is aiming to have Donaldson, who has been out since May 28 with a calf injury, begin a rehab assignment next week.

The Blue Jays are hoping to move infielder Josh Donaldson.

Toronto is aiming to have the 32-year-old third baseman, who has been out since May 28 with a calf injury, begin a rehab assignment next week. It then plans to put Donaldson on waivers in an effort to deal him before the end of the month, according to a report from Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Donaldson has registered a .234/.333/.423 slash line in just 36 games this season. He has also hit five home runs and tallied 16 RBIs.

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star, has hit 179 home runs over his nine-year career with Toronto and the A’s.


