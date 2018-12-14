MLB trade rumors: 6 teams still in play to acquire Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto

There are still multiple teams that could land J.T. Realmuto.

The Reds, Mets, Rays, Braves, Dodgers and Padres are all in play to acquire the 27-year-old catcher from the Marlins, according to a report from the Miami Herald. But, no trade is imminent, the report says.

The field for J.T. Realmuto is essentially down to six teams: Reds, Mets, Rays, Braves, Dodgers and Padres. But with Winter Meetings wrapping up, no trade expected today. Stay tuned. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) December 13, 2018

“(There’s) still a long way to go in the offseason,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told reporters Thursday. “We didn’t come to (the winter) meetings thinking we had to do something with J.T. Realmuto.”

Both New York teams and Miami were reportedly discussing a three-team deal for Realmuto earlier this week. The Mets and Padres have also talked about a three-team trade that would send the catcher to New York, according to SNY.

Sources: Mets, Padres talking this week about 3 team deal w Marlins. Syndergaard, Realmuto and Padres prospects discussed.



Context: This is one of many creative ways to get realmuto that Mets are pursuing. Padres/Marlins/Mets discussions are active, but nothing close to imminent



— Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 13, 2018

Realmuto registered a .277/.340/.484 slash line and made his first All-Star team in 2018. He also hit 21 home runs and tallied 74 RBIs.

The Marlins finished 2018 with a 63-98 record and missed the playoffs for the 15th straight season.



