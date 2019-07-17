MLB trade deadline tracker: Rangers All-Star Mike Minor could be on the move

Editor’s note: From now until the MLB trade deadline on July 31, we’ll be giving you the juiciest rumors and recapping the done deals. Come back often, because the chatter changes all the time.

July 17: Rangers could trade All-Star Mike Minor

The Texas Rangers were one of the biggest surprises in the first half of the season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be trade-deadline sellers.

With their postseason fortunes starting to go downhill (they’re 50-45 and 4.5 games out of the wild-card race), there are reports that the Rangers could be in selling mode quickly, including All-Star pitcher Mike Minor.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com says the Brewers and Phillies could be destinations for Minor, whose 2.73 ERA and two complete games already this season could be appealing to a number of contenders.

Sources: Mike Minor is increasingly likely to be traded in the next two weeks, as I reported a short time ago on @MLBNetwork. The #Brewers and #Phillies are among the interested teams, although there’s no indication that a deal is close. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 17, 2019

Starting pitching figures to be the biggest need on this year’s market, with teams like the Yankees and the Braves needed pitching help in addition to the Brewers and Phillies. Minor, 31, might be not be as big of a name as Madison Bumgarner, Marcus Stroman or Noah Syndergaard, but he could still very much help a contender.

Deals that are already done

• The New York Yankees added an intriguing bench piece by acquiring Terrance Gore from the Kansas City Royals. The veteran outfielder is a one-dimensional player, but that one dimension has game-changing potential. Over parts of six MLB seasons, Gore has stolen 40 bases in 49 attempts. His speed creates an advantage that can loom large in tightly contested playoff games.

• The Chicago Cubs added veteran catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with the Kansas City Royals that aims to limit the damage while All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is injured. In return, the Cubs gave up Mike Montgomery, who will become a starter for the Royals immediately.

• The A’s tried to pull off one of their buy-low steals by getting Homer Bailey from the Royals. Bailey, 33, was 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA with the Royals this season after getting traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in the offseason, then released by L.A. We’ve seen the wild card-contending A’s flourish with these types of deals in the past.

• The Boston Red Sox kicked off trade season by getting Baltimore Orioles starter Andrew Cashner to add depth to their rotation. Cashner, was coming off a brutal 2018, but was actually pretty good for the Orioles this season with a 3.38 ERA and 9-3 record. The Red Sox plan to move Nate Eovaldi to their bullpen when he returns from injury, making the need greater for another starter. In his first start for Boston, Cashner gave up five earned runs in five innings.

