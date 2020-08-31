MLB trade deadline: Padres' flurry of midseason deals, explained

The Padres are good and exciting for the first time in at least a decade, and while no one has been able to attend games to show their appreciation in San Diego, the passion online from fans has been tremendous.

As the Aug. 31 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Padres continue to be active in finding pieces to round out their roster. They got an ace in Mike Clevinger, and they filled out other holes by adding relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, designated hitter Mitch Moreland and catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola.

San Diego's 21-15 record sets it up for a postseason berth — in 2020's expanded playoff format, eight teams from each league qualify. The club is getting strong contributions up and down its lineup from expected producers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and unexpected resurgent performers Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers. Its starting pitching, led by Zach Davies and Dinelson Lamet, has been above average.

Entering the 2020 deadline, the Padres are second in the NL West, three games ahead of the third-place Rockies. Finishing second in a division this year guarantees making the playoffs. There are 24 games remaining in the campaign.

Here's an updated breakdown of the trade deadline moves the Padres have made so far and the reasoning behind each transaction:

List of Padres trade deadline moves

Aug. 31: San Diego acquires SP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a player to be named later from the Indians for SP/RP Cal Quantrill, OF Josh Naylor, C Austin Hedges, minor league SS Gabriel Arias, minor league SP Joey Cantillo and minor league SS Owen Miller.

Aug. 30: San Diego acquires 1B/DH Mitch Moreland from Red Sox for minor league minor league IF Hudson Potts and minor league OF Jeisson Rosario.

Aug. 30: San Diego acquires C Jason Castro from the Angels for RP Gerardo Reyes.

Aug. 30: San Diego acquires C Austin Nola and RPs Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla from the Mariners for C Luis Torrens, 3B Ty France, RP Andres Munoz and minor league OF Taylor Trammell.

Aug. 29: San Diego acquires RP Trevor Rosenthal from the Royals for OF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later.

What does Trevor Rosenthal bring to the Padres?

Rosenthal has had several MLB lives, some brilliant and some terrible.

He came into the league dominating as a Cardinals closer pumping 100 mph gas past his opponents but left St. Louis with a reputation as someone who could inexplicably lose the strike zone for weeks at a time. Anyone who had followed his career to that point, then, should not have been entirely shocked by his 2019 debacle with the Nationals, who cut him after he worked just 6 1/3 innings for them. He walked 15 batters in those 6 1/3 frames. That has happened to him at times in his eight years in the bigs.

But people also shouldn't have been surprised by Rosenthal settling down at the start of the 2020 season with the Royals (3.29 ERA, seven saves). He remains a premier strikeout artist who can be unhittable when in relative control. The Padres' bullpen has been worse than expected this year, and the unit could get a big-time lift if the more effective version of its new late-inning right-hander shows up at Petco Park.

What does Mitch Moreland bring to the Padres?

Moreland remains steady as ever at 34: He destroys right-handers (.797 career OPS against them) and does little else. He'll be a regular platoon bat at DH for the Padres after Ty France was sent to Seattle in a separate deal.

Moreland comes to San Diego red-hot with eight home runs and a .328 average in 22 games this year.

What does Jason Castro bring to the Padres?

The Padres' lineup has generally been excellent, but catcher has been a weak spot. Austin Hedges isn't hitting enough to justify him playing most days even with his good pitch-framing skills and glove work. Injured backup Francisco Mejia has been an even greater disappointment after once being thought of as a future cornerstone player.

Like Moreland, Castro has been steady but unspectacular throughout his career. He adds a veteran presence to a team that's in uncharted territory pushing for a playoff bid and should be an offensive upgrade at the position playing alongside newly acquired Austin Nola. He almost never hits for average but does draw walks and provides decent pop.

