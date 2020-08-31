MLB trade deadline live 2020: Tracking the latest rumors, news, updates as Mike Clevinger goes to Padres

The 2020 MLB season is unlike one we've ever seen, which means the trade deadline could be wonky as well.

How the 2020 MLB trade deadline is going to go is anyone's guess: there's no guarantee there will much action and there's also no guarantee teams won't make moves, either.

To that end, there are two ways teams might look at the trade deadline:

  • Pretty much everyone is getting into the postseason — 16 teams total this year — so no need to ship off prospects and mortgage the future for minor improvements this year.
  • 2020 presents as great a chance as any to win a championship, so go for it now.

Somewhat surprisingly, there's already been a flurry of deals made over the last week, and a lot of them not-so-small. There's also a lot of names left who could be on the move, including Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor and Josh Hader.

Sporting News will be tracking all the latest rumors, deals and more from the 2020 MLB trade deadline below.

MLB trade deadline 2020: Live updates, news, rumors

Blue Jays acquire Jonathan Villar

Source: Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

The Marlins sent off Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays to help a lineup currently without Bo Bichette. Here's some more of the reasoning, per Mish, from the Miami side:

Starling Marte traded to Miami

Source: Craig Mish

Marte, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Arizona this offseason, is redirected to Miami for pitcher Caleb Smith, per reports. Looks like Arizona is continuing to break it down while Marte adds some much-needed reinforcement to the Miami outfield.

Robbie Ray headed north of the border

Source: Rob Longley, Toronto Sun

Ray was a hot commodity during the 2019 trade deadline, but he stuck with the Diamondbacks. This year, his numbers are far worse (a lot of pitchers' numbers are, to be fair), but he brings and offers a lot to the Jays' middle-to-back end of the rotation. We'll see what Toronto gave up, and what they can pull out of him.

Yankees searching for pitching help

Source: Jon Morosi, MLB Network

Lynn, the one-time Yankee, is attached to New York once again. The Yankees let Lynn go in free agency, and he soon signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. A reunion could be in the works.

Athletics land Mike Minor

Source: Jeff Passan, ESPN

The A's continue their AL West push by acquiring Minor, who had a very solid year with the Rangers last season before faultering down the stretch. Still, Minor delivers some more veteran presence to the A's rotation, which could certainly use it.

Mike Clevinger is heading to San Diego

Source: Robert Murray

Rumors floated about that the Indians were looking to trade the starter, and they came to be true, as they shipped Clevinger to the Padres for a package that includes Cal Quantrill and more. An interesting, mutually beneficial deal on its surface.

Nationals are in on Robbie Ray

Source: Jayson Stark, The Athletic

The Nationals are still willing to defend their 2019 world championship with a fight, but there's a question of what exactly they have left to give in a trade. Still worth monitoring.

Twins looking to add starting pitching help

Source: Jon Morosi, MLB Network

The Twins' rotation has been in flux but it looks like they're looking towards a small bit of the future by trying to acquire controllable starting pitching. Both Lynn and Bundy are under team control through the 2021 season.

Padres acquire Austin Nola from the Mariners

Nola is a late-bloomer who can play the infield in addition to catcher. Because he didn't reach the bigs until last year at 29, he's under team control through 2025. He has 15 home runs in 108 career games, and the Padres' front office apparently believes that sample size will translate to years of years of quality play.

San Diego did give up a lot in this deal, including consensus top-100 prospect Taylor Trammell.

Padres get Jason Castro from Angels

San Diego nabs a veteran catcher for its stretch run.

Rangers could deal two players

Source: Jeff Passan, ESPN

Lance Lynn is in the midst of a sensational season, so it's no surprise that the Rangers would move on from the veteran righty, who is a free agent at the end of the season. What is somewhat surprising is looking to move on from Joey Gallo, who is a monstrous middle of the order bat. While Gallo is hitting sub-.200 on the year, he still has 7 home runs and a 110 OPS+. Gallo isn't a free agent until following the 2022 season.

Mike Clevinger could be dealt, per reports

Source: Jon Heyman

Clevinger, 29, is under team control for another year, so he'd be more than just a rental. Cleveland would be dealing from a position of strength, and the price would likely be very, very high.

Padres add Mitch Moreland in swap with Red Sox

Orioles trade reliever Michael Givens to the Rockies

This is something of a surprise, considering the Rockies tend to stay put during the trade deadline. Still, Givens is in the midst of a career year, pitching to a 1.38 ERA (2.60 FIP) in 12 games this season.

Cubs acquire Jose Martinez from the Rays

The Cubs added some help to their lineup, acquiring Jose Martinez from the Rays for two PTBNL and/or cash considerations.

Martinez will help the Chicago lineup vs. lefty pitching: he has a career OPS vs. lefties well over .900.

Padres trade for Trevor Rosenthal from Royals

San Diego gets an inconsistent (but sometimes dominant) reliever to aid its wobbly bullpen.