MLB trade deadline live 2020: Tracking the latest rumors, news, updates as Mike Clevinger goes to Padres

The 2020 MLB season is unlike one we've ever seen, which means the trade deadline could be wonky as well.

How the 2020 MLB trade deadline is going to go is anyone's guess: there's no guarantee there will much action and there's also no guarantee teams won't make moves, either.

To that end, there are two ways teams might look at the trade deadline:

Pretty much everyone is getting into the postseason — 16 teams total this year — so no need to ship off prospects and mortgage the future for minor improvements this year.

2020 presents as great a chance as any to win a championship, so go for it now.

Somewhat surprisingly, there's already been a flurry of deals made over the last week, and a lot of them not-so-small. There's also a lot of names left who could be on the move, including Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor and Josh Hader.

Sporting News will be tracking all the latest rumors, deals and more from the 2020 MLB trade deadline below.

MLB trade deadline 2020: Live updates, news, rumors

Blue Jays acquire Jonathan Villar

Source: Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Blue Jays get Villar, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2020

The Marlins sent off Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays to help a lineup currently without Bo Bichette. Here's some more of the reasoning, per Mish, from the Miami side:

The main reason why Villar was dealt, is that Isan Díaz has returned to the club. Awaiting MLB joint committee reinstatement in Jupiter. Will take over as starter at 2B. Díaz opted out in July. He is back. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 31, 2020

Starling Marte traded to Miami

Source: Craig Mish

Marlins are close to acquiring Outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks per sources. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 31, 2020

Marte, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Arizona this offseason, is redirected to Miami for pitcher Caleb Smith, per reports. Looks like Arizona is continuing to break it down while Marte adds some much-needed reinforcement to the Miami outfield.

Robbie Ray headed north of the border

Source: Rob Longley, Toronto Sun

BREAKING: Per source the #Bluejays have acquired pitcher Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 31, 2020

Ray was a hot commodity during the 2019 trade deadline, but he stuck with the Diamondbacks. This year, his numbers are far worse (a lot of pitchers' numbers are, to be fair), but he brings and offers a lot to the Jays' middle-to-back end of the rotation. We'll see what Toronto gave up, and what they can pull out of him.

Yankees searching for pitching help

Source: Jon Morosi, MLB Network

#Yankees also have been involved in the Lance Lynn market over the past 48 hours. Lynn has been much more effective this year than when he finished the 2018 season in New York. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2020

Lynn, the one-time Yankee, is attached to New York once again. The Yankees let Lynn go in free agency, and he soon signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. A reunion could be in the works.

Athletics land Mike Minor

Source: Jeff Passan, ESPN

The Oakland A's have acquired left-hander Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers for two players to be named later, sources tell ESPN. A's needed rotation help and get it with a trade for Minor, who's a free agent after this season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

The A's continue their AL West push by acquiring Minor, who had a very solid year with the Rangers last season before faultering down the stretch. Still, Minor delivers some more veteran presence to the A's rotation, which could certainly use it.

Source: One of two PTBNL from Oakland Rangers will receive for Mike Minor is OF Marcus Smith, 19, who was A's 3rd round pick in 2019.



Ranked No. 22 in A's system by MLB Pipeline.



— Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 31, 2020

Mike Clevinger is heading to San Diego

Source: Robert Murray

BREAKING: Padres acquire Mike Clevinger. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 31, 2020

Rumors floated about that the Indians were looking to trade the starter, and they came to be true, as they shipped Clevinger to the Padres for a package that includes Cal Quantrill and more. An interesting, mutually beneficial deal on its surface.

Total haul for Cleveland in the Mike Clevinger deal, per sources: RHP Cal Quantrill, LF Josh Naylor, C Austin Hedges, SS Gabriel Arias, LHP Joey Cantillo, SS Owen Miller. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

