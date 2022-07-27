  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Success of Blue Jays’ platoon bats altering trade deadline approach

Ethan Diamandas
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ross Stripling
    Ross Stripling
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Raimel Tapia
    Raimel Tapia
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yusei Kikuchi
    Yusei Kikuchi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alek Manoah
    Alek Manoah
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia has been on fire at the plate. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia has been on fire at the plate. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

MLB’s trade season is fun for baseball fans, who get a chance to furiously speculate where their favourite players might end up or who their beloved teams might deal for as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches.

As it turns out, players like to play arm-chair general manager, too.

“All those conversations start to leak into the locker room, weight room, dugout, and stuff,” said Toronto Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. “We're just saying, ‘What do you think we're gonna do?’”

The buzz of a potential trade will always stalk contending clubs like the Blue Jays this time of year, especially if their needs are as clear as Toronto’s. That said, the Jays’ biggest weaknesses have shifted from earlier this season.

The Blue Jays will prioritize starting pitching and bullpen help at the deadline. Initially, Toronto was thought to be in desperate need of a left-handed bat to offset its heavily right-handed lineup. The club has instead received massive contributions from its lefty platoon men, which will allow the Blue Jays’ front office to go all in on the arms race.

“Cavan [Biggio], I feel, has like a .900 OPS since he came back from COVID and [Raimel] Tapia is almost hitting .300 now,” Stripling said. “So, naturally, I think we start talking about pitching.”

Tapia has exploded at the plate over the last two months. Since June 1, his .339 batting average and 12 doubles rank second and third on the Blue Jays, respectively. Biggio, on the other hand, has been just as effective, working a .386 OBP and .844 OPS during that same time span.

Very quietly, Toronto’s bottom-of-the-order pieces have become game-changers. That depth showed up when the Jays drubbed the Boston Red Sox 28-5 on July 22 in front of a stupefied Fenway Park crowd. Tapia hit leadoff in that contest, batting 3-for-7 with six RBIs, four of which came off a wild inside-the-park grand slam.

The 28-year-old said his success is a direct product of a hike in self-esteem, an intangible that was lacking earlier this year when he slashed .241/.276/.292 through April and May.

“I felt like I was trying to do too much,” Tapia said through team interpreter Hector Lebron. “Maybe because it’s [my] first time here [in Toronto] … I didn't have the same confidence that I feel right now.”

Tapia called that beatdown win over Boston “100 percent” the most fun he’s had during a game this season, in part because every Blue Jay in the starting lineup recorded at least two hits. Since June 1, Toronto’s 7-8-9 hitters have outproduced every other club in baseball by a wide margin, leading MLB in hits (156), average (.293), and on-base percentage (.361), while ranking second in slugging (.479).

“When you have the bottom of the lineup producing like the way we are right now, it's powerful,” Tapia said. “It’s scary.”

After beating the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, the Jays have now won seven consecutive games, their longest winning streak since June 2, and they sit 1.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners for the first AL wild-card spot. But just because confidence is high and the wins are flowing doesn’t mean the club can tread quietly through the trade deadline.

“There's no perfect team out there, right?,” said John Schneider, who’s 8-1 since replacing Charlie Montoyo as manager. “So we're obviously going to continue to improve in any way that we can.”

As stated before, things are dire on the pitching front. Beyond Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and Stripling, there’s a serious lack of trust in the starting five. José Berríos has looked uncalibrated all season, and while Yusei Kikuchi could return from the injured list as early as Thursday, his homecoming doesn’t exactly inspire oodles of confidence.

While the successes of Biggio and Tapia have negated the need for a bench bat, Toronto’s ability to nab some trade-market pitching could be the difference between a sustainable playoff run and an early October exit. Stripling knows this concept well from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a club that added Yu Darvish, Rich Hill, and Max Scherzer at recent trade deadlines.

“We're coming into the dog days of summer, and you can't have too much depth,” Stripling said. “So I don't think anybody would say you can ever have enough pitching.”

The market has been stirred up recently, with names like Noah Syndergaard, Pablo López, and now Tarik Skubal on the block, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. In his last outing, Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Jiménez — another excellent trade target for Torontoreportedly pitched in front of multiple MLB scouts, a clue that a trade is imminent.

All the chips are there. Now the Blue Jays just need to ante up.

“Most of us wouldn't be surprised to see a big name coming in this locker room … we'll never be angry about getting better,” Stripling said. “I promise you that.”

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: Blue Jays look to stay hot against shorthanded Cardinals

    The Blue Jays are getting hot as the MLB season heads into August.

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Raptors reportedly finalizing one-year deal with Juancho Hernangomez

    The 26-year-old has appeared in 297 NBA games across six seasons split between five teams.

  • Fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant in balance after Russian advance

    The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant hung in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was underway nearby. If confirmed, the seizure of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its "special military operation". Russian and Russian-backed forces have been struggling to make meaningful progress on the ground since their capture in early July of the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk.

  • Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

    In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors. The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake. At least five people died — mostly in collapsed structures.

  • MLB trade deadline 2022: The five biggest difference-makers on the market other than Juan Soto

    Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market, but he's not the only player who will make a difference in the second half.

  • MAGA Channel OAN Goes Wild on ‘Marxist’ Verizon for Dropping Network

    OANFar-right conspiratorial channel One America News is taking the loss of its last major pay-TV provider pretty hard.In the wake of telecom giant Verizon revealing on Thursday that it will drop OAN from its Fios cable provider, the pro-Trump propaganda network has repeatedly run a segment from unhinged host Pearson Sharp absolutely raging over the decision. Besides urging OAN viewers to cancel their Verizon subscriptions, Sharp also accused the tech company of pushing a “Marxist agenda.”“Over t

  • MLB Trade Deadline: Injury, inconsistency make starting pitching priority for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi's inconsistency and Hyun-Jin Ryu's season-ending surgery mean the Blue Jays must add at least one starting arm to the rotation before the MLB trade deadline.

  • Former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen found not guilty of sexual assault

    Ex-Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was charged in January with sexual assault in connection to an encounter in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in 2017.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Trade Analyzer says, 'Go get those White Sox arms!'

    The real-life trade deadline is next week, so there's no better time to make a fantasy deal than now!

  • GM stock: Analyst with $87 price target reiterates bullish outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down an analyst's take on GM stock.

  • Ganassi sues IndyCar champion Palou over contract disupte

    The fight over IndyCar champion Alex Palou is headed to court as Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Indiana against the Spanish driver who is attempting to leave the team at the end of the season. Palou, meanwhile, says he informed CGR he does not intend to return for a third season, and McLaren Racing said it has signed the driver for next year. The lawsuit filed in Marion County Superior Court in Indianapolis names both Palou and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity” as defendants.

  • Edmunds: 5 electric SUVs for almost any budget

    In the early days of the modern electric vehicle, or EV, your choices were largely limited to a few range-compromised models or an expensive Tesla on the high end. But 2022 offers a much wider variety of excellent EVs to choose from, and many of them are versatile SUVs. The car experts at Edmunds have selected five of the best to help you decide which is the right one for you and your budget. Note that all the vehicles on this list, minus the Chevrolet, are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax cred

  • Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook falsehoods, parents’ lawyer says as defamation trial begins

    (Reuters) -U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones led a "vile campaign of defamation" when he falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, a Texas jury was told on Tuesday, but a lawyer for Jones said his client already had paid a price. Attorney Mark Bankston, representing the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, made the accusation at the start of a jury trial to decide how much Jones must pay for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, had asserted the mainstream media and gun-control activists conspired to fabricate the tragedy.

  • NFL training camp 2022 tracker: 49ers 'have moved on to Trey [Lance]'; Julio Jones lands with Bucs

    A brief breakdown of the biggest news and updates from around the NFL.

  • DK Metcalf reports on time to Seahawks training camp. Now, will he practice?

    Offseason foot surgery plus recent trends of NFL players “holding in” to get new deals may be in play for Metcalf.

  • Springer's grand slam lifts Jays over Cardinals 10-3, Toronto wins seventh straight

    TORONTO — Working to a full count with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, George Springer knew he had done something right when he connected with Junior Fernandez's sinker. Springer assumed he'd at least get an RBI single out of the squared-up hit, but it sailed 414 feet for his seventh career grand slam, lifting the Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Tuesday and extending Toronto's win streak to seven. "I just knew it was at least going to split the outfielders," said Springer. "

  • Alberta United Conservative Party leadership contenders to square off in first debate

    MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA, CANADA — The seven candidates vying to become the next United Conservative Party leader and Alberta premier are to tackle health, the economy and other key issues in their first debate tonight. They are to square off in Medicine Hat for the first of two scheduled debates ahead of Oct. 6, when party members vote on who should replace Premier Jason Kenney. The debate will be moderated by former Calgary city councillor Jeff Davison and focus on unity, leadership and the envir

  • UPDATE 2-Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

    Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday. Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said. Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Reveals More Lines Trump Removed from 'National Healing' Speech Day After Deadly Attack

    According to an edited script for a Jan. 7 speech, Trump allegedly declined to say, “I am directing the Department of Justice to ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”