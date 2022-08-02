Blue Jays land relievers Anthony Bass, Zach Pop from Marlins at MLB trade deadline

Justin Cuthbert
·2 min read
In this article:
New Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass has been lights out with the Marlins this season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Aiming to keep pace with the arms race in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays have added two relievers in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Blue Jays have acquired right-handed bullpen arms Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from Miami in exchange for high-profile infielding prospect Jordan Groshans.

Bass is returning to Toronto after one season with the Blue Jays in 2020. He's having a dominant year and certainly the better of the two acquired relievers, having kept a 1.41 ERA in 45 appearances for the Marlins. Bass made 26 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020 and authored some decent numbers, including a .189 opponent batting average.

He has a team option for next season.

It's a homecoming, of sorts, for Pop, who grew up in nearby Brampton, Ontario. A hard thrower who flirts with triple digits on the gun, Pop, 24, arrives with more upside and, maybe most importantly, four seasons of team control. He's been hit around at times, but has 14 strikeouts to just two walks in 20 innings this season, while sporting a 3.60 ERA.

The No. 12 overall selection by the Blue Jays in 2018, Groshans has been considered one of Toronto's top prospects for several seasons, recently ranking behind only the likes of Gabriel Moreno, Orelvis Martinez and Ricky Tiedemann. He slipped to the No. 82 prospect in all of baseball in a recent release from MLB Pipeline.

In recent seasons its seemed Groshans would benefit the Blue Jays as a trade chip, rather than a future call-up. It seems the organization missed out on moving him at his highest value, as the power many believed he would possess failed to translate in his ascension through the farm system.

Groshans is having a particularly difficult 2022, hitting .247 with one home run in 299 plate appearances, mostly at Triple-A Buffalo.

