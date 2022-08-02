Reports: Blue Jays acquire two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from Royals

Whit Merrifield is on his way to the Blue Jays. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Samad Taylor and Max Castillo, according to multiple reports.

Merrifield was notably one of 10 Royals players not to make the trip to Toronto in July due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. He did express an openness to receiving the vaccine should he be traded to a contending team, which will be necessary now that he'll have to play home games in Canada.

The 33-year-old is having a down year by his standards, slashing .240/.290/.352 with six home runs. Even though he bats from the right side, he gives Toronto a different look in the lineup with more of a contact-oriented approach.

He also gives the Blue Jays an element of speed on the bases, as he has led the American League in swiped bags three times over his career. He has 15 steals in 18 attempts in 2022.

Defensively, Merrifield has experience at second base and all three outfield positions. His ability to play the outfield serves as insurance should George Springer be forced to the injured list with a nagging elbow issue.

