MLB trade deadline 2022: Live updates on every deal with analysis, Juan Soto rumors ahead of Tuesday deadline

MLB trade season is here. The clock is ticking as executives try to prepare their teams for the stretch run before the deadline at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. All eyes are on Juan Soto, the 23-year-old Washington Nationals superstar who is suddenly on the trade block.

We will be following every twist and turn of the trade winds around Soto and the rest of the league right here. Check back for updates as the madness unfolds.

Z With less than 48 hours remaining before Tuesday's 6 p.m. trade deadline, MLB's front offices are in action looking for the best stars on the move. For now, the attention remains focused on Juan Soto, with multiple reports indicating the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land him. If he moves at all. Show more

Juan Soto rumors: Could a generational talent be on the move?

Are you ready for the seismic move that would be a Juan Soto trade? The latest whispers say the Nationals have three suitors for Soto who are more likely than the rest: The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and Dodgers, NL West foes, engaged in a bidding war a year ago for a different Nationals superstar — Max Scherzer. The Dodgers eventually pulled out a surprise blockbuster that secured both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner.

Wait, could Shohei Ohtani be traded, too?

The Shohei Ohtani situation reportedly isn’t as urgent as the Soto talks, but the Los Angeles Angels are at least listening as they spiral toward yet another losing season despite employing Mike Trout and Ohtani.

The two-way sensation, in contention for his first Cy Young and a second straight AL MVP nod, can become a free agent after 2023 and has stated a desire to play for a winning team.

