MLB trade deadline 2022: Live updates, rumors on Juan Soto, news on the latest deals

Major League Baseball's trade deadline isn't until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but there already have been some big deals made.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for four prospects. The Reds also sent outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for multiple prospects.

The New York Yankees made the first big pre-trade deadline move when they acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

What other deals could be made as the countdown to the deadline continues? USA TODAY Sports will provide updates on all the key trades.

The San Diego Padres haven't made a major trade just yet, but they did make a major financial commitment to one of their own players.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com are reporting that right-hander Joe Musgrove has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Padres.

The deal makes perfect sense. Musgrove is a native of San Diego and has been the team's best pitcher this season with an 8-4 record and 2.65 ERA in 16 starts. Last season, Musgrove pitched the first and (so far) only no-hitter in Padres history.

With All-Star closer Clay Holmes not quite the infallible weapon he was before the All-Star break, the New York Yankees added bullpen depth by acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old Effross has a 2.66 ERA in 47 appearances (with one save) for the Cubs, and was seen as a possible closer candidate if they traded David Robertson.

Instead, Effross is the first to be traded as the deadline enters its home stretch.

Nationals make a trade! Just not that one.

It wasn't a Juan Soto blockbuster that has the MLB world on edge, but the Washington Nationals did open Monday's trading with a minor deal.

The Nats sent utility infielder Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves for minor league outfielder Trey Harris. Atlanta opened up a roster spot earlier by designating Robinson Cano for assignment.

Adrianza was a nice contributor to the Braves' 2021 title run when he hit .247 with a .728 OPS. However, he struggled with the Nationals this year, hitting just .179 with no home runs.

Harris, 26, was Atlanta's minor league hitter of the year in 2019. He was hitting .233/.333/.317 in 59 games this season for Class AA Mississippi.

Under-the-radar trade candidates

From Nightengale's Notebook, USA TODAY Sports' subscriber-only MLB feature:

Outfielder Trey Mancini, Orioles: The Orioles shouldn’t trade him. He means too much to the organization and this is a team that has stunned everyone by hovering around .500. Yet, baseball is a cold-hearted business.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, Angels: He no longer blows away hitters with his fastball. He’s not considered an ace or even a No. 2 pitcher. But, oh, has he learned to pitch with his off-speed stuff. He’d be a nice No. 3 starter for any contender.

Starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, Astros: The Astros are so deep that they don’t really need him. He has a career 3.66 ERA, is eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter, and has postseason experience, too. He is being offered in package deals for a slugger.

– Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom will make 2022 debut on deadline day

Jacob deGrom is set to return to the mound for the Mets on Tuesday against the Nationals after more than a year away from the major league mound.

"It’s been a long time. This has been a pretty slow process of coming back," deGrom said. "I’m excited to be out there. The nerves haven’t really set in yet. I’m sure Tuesday I’ll be pretty nervous. I have a feeling it’s going to feel like my debut."

The two-time Cy Young winner has not pitched in a regular-season game since July 7, 2021, after forearm tightness evolved into a ulnar collateral ligament sprain that kept him out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"You want to be out there playing," deGrom said. "Every day you’re able to put this uniform, I’m thankful for. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to get out there and compete. I’m ready. It’s exciting. I’m ready to help these guys."

– Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com

Brandon Drury's breakout year makes him a top trade target

Cincinnati Reds slugger Brandon Drury carries a lot of value as a right-handed power bat who can play anywhere in the infield and in the corner outfield spots.

He’s one of nine MLB players with at least 20 homers and 20 doubles, joining a list of sluggers that includes Paul Goldschmidt, Austin Riley, José Ramírez and Vladimir Guerrero.

“It’s definitely a little bit different because it could be a whole new clubhouse in a matter of a day,” said Drury, who has been traded three times in his career. “It’s definitely on my mind a little bit, but at the end of the day, whether I’m here or somewhere else, I get to keep playing baseball. That’s all I can control.”

– Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer

Relief market loses potential trade chip

One current closer who definitely will not be traded at the deadline is Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies. Bard, who has a 3-3 record with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season, signed a two-year extension on Saturday that will keep him in Colorado through the 2024 season.

Among the closers who could possibly be dealt before Tuesday's deadline are: the Orioles' Jorge Lopez, the Tigers' Gregory Soto, the Marlins' Tanner Scott, the Pirates' David Bednar and the Cubs' David Robertson.

