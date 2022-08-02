  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB trade deadline 2022: Juan Soto heading to the Padres, other deals in works

USA TODAY Sports
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Hader
    Josh Hader
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • MacKenzie Gore
    MacKenzie Gore
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Rogers
    Taylor Rogers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The tension is building as Major League Baseball's trade deadline arrives today at 6 p.m. ET. There have already been several big names on the move — and there's no doubt that more will be coming.

The biggest name on the market has found a new home as the San Diego Padres have struck a deal to get superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. The teams have agreed on terms that would send Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego for a package of left-hander MacKenzie Gore and four prospects.

On Monday, the Padres acquired closer Josh Hader, Frankie Montas was traded to the New York Yankees and Trey Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros.

Follow along with today's action and get the latest news and rumors counting down to the deadline:

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto
Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto

OPINION: Yankees are making it clear at trade deadline: World Series or bust

ANALYSIS: Brewers believe they can still win without All-Star closer Josh Hader

MONDAY'S DEADLINE BLOG: Recapping Josh Hader, Frankie Montas deals and more 

Juan Soto trade to Padres nears completion

The San Diego Padres are making a huge statement in their bid to reach the World Series by landing the trade deadline's biggest prize, agreeing to acquire All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, according to two persons with direct knowledge of the trade.

The two spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.

In return, the Nationals will receive left-hander MacKenzie Gore and a package of four prospects, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and right-hander Jarlin Susana.

ANALYSIS: Padres show they're all-in with Soto, Hader acquisitions

Earlier this season, the Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals. Even though the deal would have been the largest in baseball history, it would only average $29.33 million per year -- making him the 20th highest-paid player in annual value.

Twins pick up Orioles closer Jorge Lopez

Desperate for bullpen help, the Minnesota Twins have acquired 2022 AL All-Star Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles.

The O's will receive left-hander Cade Povich, right-handed reliever Yennier Cano and additional low-level prospects in exchange for the 29-year-old Lopez.

In by far the best season of his seven-year career, Lopez has made the transition from struggling starter (3-14, 6.07 ERA in 2021) to lights-out closer -- converting 19 of 23 save chances and pitching to an ERA of 1.68 in 44 appearances.

The Twins have gone through several closers after trading 2021 All-Star Taylor Rogers to the Padres this spring. Emilio Pagan leads the team with nine saves, but has blown six other save chances and has an ERA of 4.75. Five other Twins relievers have picked up at least one save.

Fantasy winners and losers (so far) from deadline deals

MLB teams aren't the only ones looking to improve their rosters at the trade deadline. In the upcoming issue of USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Steve Gardner offers his winners and losers from a fantasy standpoint. Here are a few of each:

WINNERS

SP Luis Castillo, Mariners. Somehow, Castillo managed to put up a 2.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with Cincinnati – in one of the most homer-happy ballparks in the majors. In Seattle, he’ll have a much more neutral home park and a better defense behind him. The schedule helps as well with the M's having 25 games left against sub-.500 division opponents the Angels, Rangers and A's -- and none against the first-place Astros.

RP Devin Williams, Brewers. MLB saves leader Josh Hader's fantasy value wasn’t going to change whether or not he changed teams. Once he did though, going from the Brewers to the Padres, Williams’ immediately becomes a top-10 fantasy closer in Milwaukee. Possibly top five. (The Orioles' Felix Bautista gets a similar boost in value with Jorge Lopez traded to Minnesota.)

1B Trey Mancini, Astros. Mancini was one of the hitters most impacted by the Orioles moving the left field wall back 30 feet this season. After hitting 14 homers at Camden Yards a year ago, Mancini had just five there this season (one of them of the inside-the-park variety). Hitting fly balls at a career-high rate, the Crawford Boxes in Houston, by comparison, should seem like just a short pop fly away for Mancini.

LOSERS

SP Frankie Montas, Yankees. With the Mariners landing Castillo first, the Yankees made a strong and successful push for the No. 2 starting pitcher on the market. Montas’ 4-9 record belies his excellent 3.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. However, he has taken full advantage of the spacious Oakland Coliseum this season. Over 12 starts in Oakland, Montas has a 2.06 ERA; in seven starts on the road, his ERA is over 5.00.

OF David Peralta, Rays. Primarily a platoon hitter, Peralta shouldn’t see much of a change in his role playing primarily against right-handers. However, the AL East is the toughest division in the majors and the Rays like to tweak their lineups more than most teams. The Rays also acquired outfielder Jose Siri on Monday and should have Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez coming back off the injured list soon.

Fantasy managers in AL- and NL-only leagues. This could change with a flurry of activity on deadline day. But as the final 24 hours of trading began ticking down, the number of inter-division deals was disappointingly small. Perhaps the possibility of a Juan Soto trade has kept a number of other deals on hold. No matter the reason, hoarding one’s FAAB dollars until the last minute in hopes of grabbing a superstar from the opposite league seems to be yet again a dangerous gamble.

Padres front-runners in Soto sweepstakes? 

The San Diego Padres are now seen by multiple observers as the "most motivated" team to put together a package for Juan Soto, in the words of The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

They have several high-level prospects -- including shortstop C.J. Abrams and outfielder Robert Hassell III -- which would be essential to creating a package the Nationals would accept.

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post goes even further, calling the Padres the "most likely landing spot" for Soto. In addition, he says the Padres could also acquire first baseman Josh Bell as part of a Soto deal.

What makes the Padres different from the other rumored suitors for Soto is that they might have a bit more trouble getting him to sign a long-term extension before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. That's because they already have two huge contracts already on the books in Fernando Tatis (14 years, $340 million) and Manny Machado (10 years, $340 million). However, Machado's contract does allow him to opt out after the 2024 season.

According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, the Padres wouldn't necessarily have to deplete their farm system for years to come if they acquired Soto. They could always trade him for more top prospects before he becomes a free agent.

5 biggest trades from Monday

Yankees land Frankie Montas, have improved everywhere

The New York Yankees have been sitting atop the baseball world all season, but were much more worried about their team than they ever publicly revealed.

So, what did they do?

They grabbed Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas on Monday when they couldn’t get Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. They passed on Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader, who went to San Diego, but turned around and acquired Oakland closer Lou Trivino in the Montas trade. They acquired Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross, too. They’re out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals last week.

– Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports

Brewers think they can still win without Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers let teams know early in July that four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader was available, believing they could still win the NL Central without him, but warned the asking price would be steep.

Well, they soon will find out if they’re correct in their assessment, trading Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday for closer Trevor Rogers, starter Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

"Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh," Brewers president David Stearns said. "We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many organizations experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."

– Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Tigers weren't supposed to be sellers. How it all went wrong.

There was a time, not too long ago, when the Detroit Tigers envisioned a much different approach at the 2022 trade deadline — 6 p.m. Tuesday, less than two hours before they play the Twins in Minnesota.

On paper, the Tigers were lined up to compete. But on the field, due to myriad injuries and poor performances, the Tigers have the third-worst record in the AL, and the offense — averaging 3.21 runs per game — is one of the worst in baseball history.

"I'm just trying to make sure our guys realize we put ourselves in this situation," Hinch said. "We have to deal with the consequences of the stress, anxiousness, curiosity and the reality that, if I was on the outside and I had a contending club, I would have a few pieces that I would want here, too."

– Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB trade deadline, rumors: Juan Soto to Padres, updates on news, more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson suspension

    Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson suspension

  • If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

    The NFL now has 72 hours to appeal the Watson ruling, and if it does, the words of independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson could become the major focus.

  • New York Yankees are making it clear at MLB trade deadline: World Series or bust | Opinion

    After Monday's unreal trade haul, the New York Yankees feel a lot more comfortable about their quest to win their first World Series since 2009.

  • Retired Olympic champion Labbé helping shape next generation of Canadian soccer stars

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,

  • Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China

    The expected but politically fraught visit makes Nancy Pelosi the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.

  • REFILE-U.S. Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei

    As U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to Taipei on Tuesday amid intensifying warnings from China, four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on "routine" deployments. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan, a U.S. Navy official confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

  • War is stopping Ukraine from paying its debts -- here's how international powers can continue to support its recovery

    The long-term economic outlook for Ukraine as it manages the effects of the Russian invasion

  • Veteran Adrianza returns to Braves in trade with Nationals

    The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza when veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games. As the Braves await the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies from a broken left foot, which is expected by late August, Adrianza provides depth behind Orlando Arcia.

  • Aaron Judge homers | FastCast

    Aaron Judge crushes his league-leading 43rd home run, plus Pete Alonso hits his 27th home run of the season on this edition of FastCast

  • Dan Blue to Phil Berger: We can disagree on policies, but not on the facts of Jan. 6.

    NC Senate minority leader: For the top Republican in NC to ignore the facts of Jan. 6 is irresponsible and dangerous. | Opinion

  • Kamari Graham named USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Special Olympics Athlete of the Year

    Kamari Graham was named the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Special Olympics Athlete of the Year during the live show on July 31.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions