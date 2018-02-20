MLB teams join Marlins in honoring Parkland shooting victims with special caps

(AP/Stoneman Douglas High)

A good idea by the Miami Marlins is now taking off all around Major League Baseball. The Marlins announced Monday that they’d wear caps from Stoneman Douglas High School — the school where last week’s shooting in Parkland, Fla. was responsible for 17 deaths — in their Grapefruit League opener on Friday.

[Batter up: Join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

A day later, the Miami Herald is reporting that at least 20 of MLB’s 30 teams are planning to wear the cap for their spring training openers. By the time games start later this week, that could mean “most, if not all” teams will be wearing the Douglas High baseball cap, the Herald reports.

From The Herald’s Clark Spencer:

The Marlins reached out to MLB right after last week’s school shootings, seeking permission to wear Douglas caps. The Marlins on Friday also intend to wear special shirts and caps during batting practice containing the inscription #17douglasstrong.

It was a great gesture when the Marlins wanted to do it and it’s a great gesture now that more teams around MLB want to do it. While we haven’t heard which teams will wear the caps just yet, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is an alum of Douglas High and left spring training to go home and help his community heal.

So don’t be surprised if you see the Cubs wearing the Douglas High caps.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!