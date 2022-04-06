Oh good, another streaming service is getting exclusive MLB games

Get ready to download another app if you want to watch every game your MLB team plays this season.

NBC's Peacock streaming service announced its full slate of exclusive games on Wednesday, a lineup of early Sunday games played primarily on the East Coast. The first game to get the treatment will be a Chicago White Sox-Boston Red Sox game on May 8, with NBC also airing the game.

BATTER UP! You can officially catch @MLB Sundays on Peacock ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/7XEYoYlKh6 — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 6, 2022

Peacock will also be the exclusive home of the MLB Futures Game, an event that features top prospects from every team played during All-Star Week, which is at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium this year.

Peacock, Apple TV+, ESPN, Fox, TBS and Amazon Prime all have MLB games now

If all this sounds familiar, it's because Peacock is only the second streaming service to announce a foray into the already crowded world of MLB broadcasting. Apple TV+ announced earlier this month it had acquired its own exclusive slate of Friday night games, starting with this week's New York Mets-Washington Nationals game.

That game will feature the much anticipated return of Max Scherzer to D.C. (assuming he's healthy), and will only be watchable via Apple's streaming service. Fortunately, Apple TV+ games won't require a paid subscription, but only for a limited time.

It is unclear if a paid Peacock subscription is required to watch the games (Peacock has a very limited free tier of accounts), though some cable subscribers (Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum) can get a free premium account.

Peacock's slate of MLB games starts with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

All of that is in addition to what already existed for MLB viewers. Fans wanting to watch the local teams generally need a cable subscription to watch their team's primary network as well as games on ESPN and TBS, while out-of-market fans need to shell out for MLB.TV in addition to cable for those latter games. There are also games on Fox, which are available to anyone with an antenna.

Oh, and if you're a New York Yankees fan in New York, you're also going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. What a fun time to be a baseball fan.