  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB All-Star Game: Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts leading vote-getters in their respective leagues

Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Álex Rodríguez
    Álex Rodríguez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Aaron Judge, baseball's home run leader in 2022, and Mookie Betts are the top vote-getters in their respective leagues for the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

MLB released the first batch of fan voting for the Midsummer Classic on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder, leads all players with 1,512,368 votes. The three-time All-Star is considered the frontrunner for American League MVP this season, leading the league with 25 home runs. If Judge finishes as the leading vote-getter, he would be the first Yankee to do so since Alex Rodriguez in 2008.

MLB POWER RANKINGS: New York's finest on top with baseball's best records

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

MLB's home run leader Aaron Judge is the top vote-getter in the American League.
MLB's home run leader Aaron Judge is the top vote-getter in the American League.

On Judge’s heel is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts for the second most votes across the Majors and most in the National League with 1,446,050 votes. The 29-year-old is vying for his first starting assignment in the NL since being a starter as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2016 and during his AL MVP-winning 2018 season. However, he just landed on the injured list with a cracked right rib.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, second in home runs (21), is third in the Majors in fan votes with 1,295,854. If the nine-time All-Star receives a starting assignment this season, he would become the eighth player in AL history to earn nine fan elections with a single team.

Guerrero Jr, first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays and son of a Hall of Famer, led all players in fan voting last season and is ahead of the pack at his position.

Toronto has an AL-best five players eligible to advance to Phase 2 of voting, including four players currently in a position to earn starting spots – the most starters in a single season in team history.

The Phase 1 voting period for the MLB All-Star ballot will be open until Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m ET. At 5 p.m. ET, the top two vote-getters at each position in the AL and NL will be revealed on MLB Network. Fans are able to submit five ballots per 24-hour period on MLB platforms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB All-Star Game: Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts top vote-getters

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nightengale's Notebook: Juneteenth brings renewed call to put trailblazer Curt Flood in Cooperstown

    Widow of former Cardinals star, actress Judy Pace Flood, says Civil Rights movement gave him strength to push forward in landmark free agency case.

  • MLB standardizes how baseballs are prepped to be put in play

    Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed the crackdown on sticky substances. MLB has been working on standards over the course of the season in response to feedback from players and sent a memorandum outlining the changes on Tuesday to general managers, assistant GMs and clubhouse managers. Titled “Updates to Baseball Storage & Handling,” a copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Andrew Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Luis Robert and Josh Harrison also homered as Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fifth win in seven games.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers acquire OF Trayce Thompson from Detroit Tigers after Mookie Betts injury

    Upon learning Mookie Betts will miss at least a couple weeks, the Dodgers searched for a right-handed bat as a short-term replacement in the outfield.

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named American League player of the week on Tuesday after hitting .407 with three home runs and seven RBIs over seven games. The 23-year-old slugger scored seven runs over the stretch and had 11 hits with an on-base percentage of .500. It's the fourth time in Guerrero's career that he has taken the honour. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals took the nod in the National League. He batted .467 with four homers over se

  • Martin Sheen on adopting his stage name: 'That's one of my regrets'

    "The West Wing" alum said he still hasn't legally changed his name.

  • A new wave of high-tech pitching machines can throw like any MLB ace. Some teams don’t want you to know they’re using them

    A high-tech revolution could change batting practice forever.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58