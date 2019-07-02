MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start time, TV channel, full rosters for AL and NL teams

Sporting News
Check out the schedule for the Cleveland-hosted event, which will showcase baseball's top stars.

MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start time, TV channel, full rosters for AL and NL teams

Check out the schedule for the Cleveland-hosted event, which will showcase baseball's top stars.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters reflect not only the emergent players from the first half of the season, but also the teams on the rise. Of the 17 announced starters, only one currently plays for an organization below .500.

Mike Trout, the lone exception, is part of an Angels squad still hovering around the edge of AL wild card contention. He's also perhaps baseball's best player and a mainstay in All-Star lineups, clubbing 22 home runs already this campaign.

MORE: Watch 'ChangeUp,' a new MLB live whiparound show on DAZN

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Much like the last Cleveland-hosted All-Star Game in 1997, when young players such as Nomar Garciaparra and Mariano Rivera participated, the 2019 event will introduce an array of new faces to casual fans nationwide. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Chapman are among those making their first appearances in this mid-summer classic.

MLB All-Star rosters | Futures Game roster | Celebrity softball roster

Here are the best ways to follow the action, as well as a list of players for each team:

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2019: Schedule, TV start time

The All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 9. It will be televised to a national U.S. audience on FOX, which is using a four-man broadcast team of Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

With a victory, the National League would draw level with the American League for all-time wins in the exhibition at 44.

2019 All-Star Game starters

American League lineup

Pos.

Player

Team

C

Gary Sanchez

Yankees

1B

Carlos Santana

Indians

2B

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

SS

Jorge Polanco

Twins

3B

Alex Bregman

Astros

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

OF

George Springer

Astros

OF

Michael Brantley

Astros

DH

Hunter Pence

Rangers

National League lineup

Pos.

Player

Team

C

Willson Contreras

Cubs

1B

Freddie Freeman

Braves

2B

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

SS

Javier Baez

Cubs

3B

Nolan Arenado

Rockies

OF

Christian Yelich

Brewers

OF

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

OF

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers

Full list of All-Star Game reserves

American League bench

Pos.

Player

Team

C

James McCann

White Sox

IF

Whit Merrifield

Royals

IF

Matt Chapman

A's

IF

Tommy La Stella

Angels

IF

Jose Abreu

White Sox

IF

Francisco Lindor

Indians

OF

Mookie Betts

Red Sox

OF

Austin Meadows

Rays

OF

Joey Gallo

Rangers

DH

Daniel Vogelbach

Mariners

DH

J.D. Martinez

Red Sox

American League pitchers

Pos.

Player

Team

SP

John Means

Orioles

SP

Marcus Stroman

Blue Jays

SP

Jake Odorizzi

Twins

SP

Charlie Morton

Rays

SP

Lucas Giolito

White Sox

SP

Mike Minor

Rangers

SP

Justin Verlander

Astros

SP

Gerrit Cole

Astros

RP

Ryan Pressly

Astros

RP

Shane Greene

Tigers

RP

Brad Hand

Indians

RP

Aroldis Chapman

Yankees

National League bench

Pos.

Player

Team

C

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

C

Yasmani Grandal

Brewers

IF

Pete Alonso

Mets

IF

Josh Bell

Pirates

IF

Paul DeJong

Cardinals

IF

Anthony Rendon

Nationals

IF

Trevor Story

Rockies

IF

Kris Bryant

Cubs

IF

Mike Moustakas

Brewers

OF

Jeff McNeil

Mets

OF

David Dahl

Rockies

OF

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

National League pitchers

Pos.

Player

Team

SP

Luis Castillo

Reds

SP

Sandy Alcantara

Marlins

SP

Max Scherzer

Nationals

SP

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Dodgers

SP

Zack Greinke

Diamondbacks

SP

Mike Soroka

Braves

SP

Walker Buehler

Dodgers

SP

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

SP

Jacob deGrom

Mets

RP

Josh Hader

Brewers

RP

Kirby Yates

Padres

RP

Will Smith

Giants

2019 MLB Home Run Derby results

This section will be updated upon the completion of the 2019 Home Run Derby, which is scheduled for Monday, July 8.

What to Read Next

Back