MLB All-Star Game 2019: Start time, TV channel, full rosters for AL and NL teams
The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters reflect not only the emergent players from the first half of the season, but also the teams on the rise. Of the 17 announced starters, only one currently plays for an organization below .500.
Mike Trout, the lone exception, is part of an Angels squad still hovering around the edge of AL wild card contention. He's also perhaps baseball's best player and a mainstay in All-Star lineups, clubbing 22 home runs already this campaign.
Much like the last Cleveland-hosted All-Star Game in 1997, when young players such as Nomar Garciaparra and Mariano Rivera participated, the 2019 event will introduce an array of new faces to casual fans nationwide. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Chapman are among those making their first appearances in this mid-summer classic.
Here are the best ways to follow the action, as well as a list of players for each team:
How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2019: Schedule, TV start time
The All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 9. It will be televised to a national U.S. audience on FOX, which is using a four-man broadcast team of Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.
With a victory, the National League would draw level with the American League for all-time wins in the exhibition at 44.
2019 All-Star Game starters
American League lineup
Pos.
Player
Team
C
Gary Sanchez
Yankees
1B
Carlos Santana
Indians
2B
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees
SS
Jorge Polanco
Twins
3B
Alex Bregman
Astros
OF
Mike Trout
Angels
OF
George Springer
Astros
OF
Michael Brantley
Astros
DH
Hunter Pence
Rangers
National League lineup
Pos.
Player
Team
C
Willson Contreras
Cubs
1B
Freddie Freeman
Braves
2B
Ketel Marte
Diamondbacks
SS
Javier Baez
Cubs
3B
Nolan Arenado
Rockies
OF
Christian Yelich
Brewers
OF
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Braves
OF
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers
Full list of All-Star Game reserves
American League bench
Pos.
Player
Team
C
James McCann
White Sox
IF
Whit Merrifield
Royals
IF
Matt Chapman
A's
IF
Tommy La Stella
Angels
IF
Jose Abreu
White Sox
IF
Francisco Lindor
Indians
OF
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
OF
Austin Meadows
Rays
OF
Joey Gallo
Rangers
DH
Daniel Vogelbach
Mariners
DH
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
American League pitchers
Pos.
Player
Team
SP
John Means
Orioles
SP
Marcus Stroman
Blue Jays
SP
Jake Odorizzi
Twins
SP
Charlie Morton
Rays
SP
Lucas Giolito
White Sox
SP
Mike Minor
Rangers
SP
Justin Verlander
Astros
SP
Gerrit Cole
Astros
RP
Ryan Pressly
Astros
RP
Shane Greene
Tigers
RP
Brad Hand
Indians
RP
Aroldis Chapman
Yankees
National League bench
Pos.
Player
Team
C
J.T. Realmuto
Phillies
C
Yasmani Grandal
Brewers
IF
Pete Alonso
Mets
IF
Josh Bell
Pirates
IF
Paul DeJong
Cardinals
IF
Anthony Rendon
Nationals
IF
Trevor Story
Rockies
IF
Kris Bryant
Cubs
IF
Mike Moustakas
Brewers
OF
Jeff McNeil
Mets
OF
David Dahl
Rockies
OF
Charlie Blackmon
Rockies
National League pitchers
Pos.
Player
Team
SP
Luis Castillo
Reds
SP
Sandy Alcantara
Marlins
SP
Max Scherzer
Nationals
SP
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Dodgers
SP
Zack Greinke
Diamondbacks
SP
Mike Soroka
Braves
SP
Walker Buehler
Dodgers
SP
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers
SP
Jacob deGrom
Mets
RP
Josh Hader
Brewers
RP
Kirby Yates
Padres
RP
Will Smith
Giants
2019 MLB Home Run Derby results
